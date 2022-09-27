ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Homecoming is Friday in Blackwell

It’s Homecoming week in Blackwell and the Blackwell Maroons will be hosting Oklahoma Christian on Friday night. The school has also announced the return of a couple of homecoming traditions: Morning Coffee at the high school on Friday morning…and the Blackwell Public School Foundation’s chicken and noodle lunch at the Kay Room on Doolin Avenue.
BLACKWELL, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 09/28/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Homecoming Parade is Thursday, Game Friday in Ponca City

The annual Po-Hi Homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, September 29 beginning at 6:00 pm. The parade starts on Grand Avenue and Union Street and travels East on Grand to Fifth Street. The Parade will then turn North on Fifth Street and end on the front lawn of the...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Po-Hi Homecoming 2022

This week we celebrate our 2022 Ponca City High School Homecoming. The Homecoming Court consists of a freshman, sophomore, and junior class attendant and three senior class queen candidates. The senior class has chosen the queen from among the senior queen candidates, and the winner will be announced during coronation before the varsity football game on Friday night.
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blackwell, OK
Obituaries
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Blackwell, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
Bartlesville, OK
Obituaries
poncacitynow.com

Community Mural Painting Begins Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, September 28th, the community is invited to help paint the mural at City Central in Ponca City. The painting will begin at 2:00 pm on the wall located on the South side of the building. The community mural, at 400 East Central, was first painted in 2020. Local...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City RecPlex to Host First Halloween Softball Tournament

Register for Ponca City’s First Annual Halloween Co-Ed Softball Tournament. Ditch your traditional uniform and play the games dressed in your best Halloween costume. Shirts and Prizes awarded to champions and runner-ups as well as best team and individual costume. Each team is guaranteed 3 games. Register at www.poncacityok.gov/parksandrec-registration.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

OHP to Investigate Deadly Crash on I-35 Tuesday

TONKAWA, Okla. – At least one person was killed and several others were critically injured in a pile-up on I-35. According to troopers the collision occurred in the southbound lanes near the Billings Exit in Noble County. Southbound traffic was closed for more than seven hours. “I’m a trucker...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy