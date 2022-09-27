Read full article on original website
Related
poncacitynow.com
Homecoming is Friday in Blackwell
It’s Homecoming week in Blackwell and the Blackwell Maroons will be hosting Oklahoma Christian on Friday night. The school has also announced the return of a couple of homecoming traditions: Morning Coffee at the high school on Friday morning…and the Blackwell Public School Foundation’s chicken and noodle lunch at the Kay Room on Doolin Avenue.
poncacitynow.com
Po-Hi Homecoming 2022
This week we celebrate our 2022 Ponca City High School Homecoming. The Homecoming Court consists of a freshman, sophomore, and junior class attendant and three senior class queen candidates. The senior class has chosen the queen from among the senior queen candidates, and the winner will be announced during coronation before the varsity football game on Friday night.
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 09/28/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City News
The Chamber held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Chamber held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new location for the Ponca City Tag Agency. They are still in Ponca Plaza but now at Suite 109. Cutting the ribbon is owner Wes Nimmo along with his wife Judy. Holding the ribbon are his staff Michelle Dummer, Michelle Hutson, Wendy North and Denise Cherry.
poncacitynow.com
Newkirk FFA and 4H Boosters Having Give Back Night’s at Chili’s
On Monday, October 3 and Friday, October 27, Newkirk FFA and 4H Livestock Boosters are having a Chili’s give back night. Simply mention the give back when you place your order and Chili’s will donate 10% of your purchase amount to Newkirk FFA and 4H Live Stock Boosters.
poncacitynow.com
Homecoming Parade is Thursday, Game Friday in Ponca City
The annual Po-Hi Homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, September 29 beginning at 6:00 pm. The parade starts on Grand Avenue and Union Street and travels East on Grand to Fifth Street. The Parade will then turn North on Fifth Street and end on the front lawn of the...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Sept. 26-27
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:22 a.m. police took a report on items stolen from a vehicle at Broadway Plaza. At 9:04 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old at Po-hi for minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. At 10:14 a.m. police responded the 1900 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City RecPlex to Host First Halloween Softball Tournament
Register for Ponca City’s First Annual Halloween Co-Ed Softball Tournament. Ditch your traditional uniform and play the games dressed in your best Halloween costume. Shirts and Prizes awarded to champions and runner-ups as well as best team and individual costume. Each team is guaranteed 3 games. Register at www.poncacityok.gov/parksandrec-registration.
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Journal Tribune
2022 Blackwell fair gets mixed community response
Blackwell closed the book on the 105th annual Kay County Free Fair on Sept. 18 as the rides were loaded up, food trucks were hitched and animals were taken home following a week of excitement that began Sept. 12. “This year was another outstanding job by our fair board,” City...
One man dead after boating accident in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after a boating accident in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two boats crashed into each other on Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay, northeast of Mannford. A jet boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
KAKE TV
I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
kaynewscow.com
Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties
NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
OHP: Grassfire smoke cause of Noble Co. crash that left several critically injured and one dead
The deadly pile-up was caused by thick smoke from a nearby grassfire and a stopped semi, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
okcfox.com
Enid police looking for man who stole bike from high school
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid Police are looking for a man who stole a bike from Enid High School over the past weekend. Police say this man stole a gray, 26-inch men's Hyper Commute bicycle from a bike rack at Enid High School. If anyone recognizes him, they are...
KWCH.com
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
Comments / 0