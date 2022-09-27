Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Vikings Shuffle Practice Squad, Sign TE and Cut CB
The Vikings’ practice squad has made a couple changes. Jacob Hollister, a tight end, has been added. To make room, the team has moved on from corner Parry Nickerson. Take a look at some of the details from the Vikings.com piece:. Hollister has appeared in 57 career games and...
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thibs’ Passing Bigs: Comparing Isaiah Hartenstein’s Role in Knicks’ Offense to Joakim Noah
The skill set Isaiah Hartenstein has on offense is reminiscent of another big man Tom Thibodeau used to coach: Joakim Noah. Let’s explore that comparison and what it means for the Knicks. As we approach the opening of the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 regular season, few pieces seem to...
Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster
The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?
The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Yardbarker
1 Wizards player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Washington Wizards are in a bit of an odd spot entering the 2022-23 season. They want to compete with Bradley Beal leading the way, but they simply don’t have enough talent around him to make any noise in a loaded Eastern Conference. Even then, that didn’t stop them from giving Beal a supermax extension this offseason in their quest to build a winner around him.
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celtics Taking Notice of Jayson Tatum's Growth as a Leader
Jayson Tatum is coming off a campaign where he earned All-NBA First Team honors and helped guide the Celtics to the Finals. Regarding how he carries out his responsibilities as a team leader, while some might question if he needs to be more vocal, he's well aware it's not enough for him to lead by ...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
Detroit Pistons Hall Of Famer Ben Wallace Was Seen During Lakers Practice, Giving Valuable Insights To Patrick Beverley And Other Players
The Los Angeles Lakers received a boost in the form of former Detroit Pistons star, Ben Wallace, giving Patrick Beverley and the other players some valuable insight ahead of the new season. The former Pistons Center was present at the Lakers training session, and in a clip posted on social...
Comments / 0