AdWeek
These Are the Top-Rated Cable News Shows for September 2022
Fox News' The Five marked yet another month as the most-watched cable news show, averaging 3.3 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during September 2022. That's now nine out of the past 10 months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime show.
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 19 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Improves to No. 1 in Average Total Primetime Viewers
Fox News has now achieved 38 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on all of basic cable (not just cable news) in the 24-hour daypart—and 84 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network with its Nielsen ratings performance during the week of Sept. 19, 2022.
AdWeek
September ’22 Basic Cable Ratings: Fox News, ESPN Split First Place
Fox News Channel finished September 2022 as the most-watched network on basic cable in total day, averaging 1.41 million total viewers and marking 20 consecutive months at No. 1. in the daypart. ESPN averaged the most total viewers of any basic cable network in primetime with 2.42 million.
AdWeek
Week of Sept. 19 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Wins Broadcast Season Premiere Week
New week, new trend: ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts all gained viewers from the previous week. However, one trend remains the same: ABC is No. 1.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
AdWeek
CBS, ABC, Vice Lead the Way at 2022 News & Documentary Emmys
CBS News, ABC News and Vice News emerged as top winners on the first night of the 43rd annual News & Documentary Emmys, held Wednesday in New York and streamed online.
AdWeek
CNN Lays Off ‘Small Number’ of Audio Division Staffers
During the Jeff Zucker years, CNN invested heavily in audio and bulked up its operations. He brought in the former co-host of All Things Considered, Audie Cornish from NPR, and hired Alex MacCallum from the New York Times to oversee audio, amongst other things.
AdWeek
CNN Cuts Down Podcast Programming, Slashes Audio Department
On Tuesday, CNN laid off a bulk of its podcast division, according to a tweet from an employee affected...
AdWeek
Here’s How the Networks Are Covering Hurricane Ian
Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Just days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Ian is now headed towards the west coast of the Florida peninsula. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is "expected to cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding starting later today."
AdWeek
Former CBS News White House Correspondent Bill Plante Dies at 84
The legendary CBS News correspondent Bill Plante passed away from respiratory failure Wednesday at the age of 84. A Washington journalism institution,...
