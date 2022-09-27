The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News’ The Five marked yet another month as the most-watched cable news show, averaging 3.3 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during September 2022. That’s now nine out of the past 10 months that the panel news-talk program has averaged more viewers than any other cable news show; a remarkable achievement for a non-primetime show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO