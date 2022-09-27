Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
bitcoinist.com
How Newly Found Crypto Big Eyes Coin Can Exceed The Popularity Of Veteran Meme Coin Dogecoin
In recent years, meme culture has been a contributor to the way audiences consume, interact and engage with content. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter have all been a primary catalyst for the popularisation of memes, which are viral sensations, images, and videos. Outside of these platforms, meme culture has transcended into other industries, most notably in the world of crypto.
bitcoinist.com
What can’t crypto do? Big Eyes, Sandbox and Binance
The physical and digital world is a diverse and rich environment full of opportunities and challenges. Cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and tokens like NFTs are spearheading some of today’s biggest issues within the finance and climate sectors. This article will discuss how Big Eyes (BIG) is pledging to preserve ocean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Regulation and Crypto: Where Will the Next Wave of the Digital Era Take Place?
Economic gloom is universal with China’s recovery being stymied by lockdowns, the US’ by worrying inflation readings, and Europe’s by sky-high energy bills. With monetary tightening set to continue for the rest of the year, things are unlikely to improve in the short term. Yet, national governments are at least considering potential plays for rebooting their tired economies.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Bust: China Collars 93 For Laundering $5 Billion In Digital Currencies
China has become a hotbed of illicit crypto trade lately. The country has earned quite a reputation in the international community when it comes to scams and illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies. Recently, there have been a number of nefarious activities originating from the country or involving Chinese nationals. For instance,...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts
Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
bitcoinist.com
Feed3: Revolutionizing the Meaning of Cryptocurrency Defined by Algorand and Solana
Most cryptocurrencies center their strategies on a decentralized structure that improves communication with users. In this approach, the cryptocurrency community may make decisions for the good of the currency as a whole. The gaming industry, the NFTs region, and Blockchain technology are where its effects are most well-known, although it has spread elsewhere as well. Web 3.0, however, is to blame for this decentralization of systems. Web 3.0, commonly referred to as the third generation internet, is the subsequent iteration of the World Wide Web. It offers a machine-based understanding of data to create a Semantic Web that is data-driven, ultimately giving users a more intelligent and interconnected web experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: Must have Crypto Competing With Other Big Platforms Like Fantom And Apecoin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new crypto that focuses on a cute cat as its mascot and is already causing a stir community by gaining more popularity in the coin market than many other new cryptos. The project is attracting more deserved attention with a series of philanthropic projects in its plan. Although some of these projects have already begun, many others are awaiting launch.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Has A Bright Future As People Lose Faith In Central Banks, Billionaire Says
Crypto is making a positive noise as more people lose faith in central banks, Billionaire hedge fund investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. Druckenmiller is confident with the comeback of crypto, especially with the recent condition of the global economy as the world is combating both recession and inflation. Druckenmiller was recently...
bitcoinist.com
By The Numbers: A Bitcoin Bear Market Without BitMEX
Since the inception of bitcoin, bull and bear markets have been a natural part of its growth. However, like with anything that lasts a long time, the market has evolved, and so has the concentration of various things in the market. One of these changes has come in the form of the funding rates and what portion of it was controlled by different exchanges. In the last bear, BitMEX had proven to be a significant part of the bear market, but things have changed.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart
Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
bitcoinist.com
Thai SEC Sues Bitkub Crypto Exchange For Alleged Wash Trade
Thailand was the first in Southeast Asia to implement digital-assets regulations in 2018. The move attracted investors to cryptocurrencies. After that, however, the crypto industry started facing setbacks as regulators tightened rules during trading irregularities and the collapse of a top exchange. On September 1, the SEC passed new digital...
bitcoinist.com
The Bitcoin Policy Institute Explains Why CBDCs And The US Are Not A Match
The latest report by The Bitcoin Policy Institute goes for the lowest hanging fruit. It tries to convince US politicians that “CBDCs will erode the distinction between America and authoritarianism,” which is true. To accomplish that, The Bitcoin Policy Institute appeals to the cheapest trick in the book: comparing the US to China. The move is so crazy that it just might work.
bitcoinist.com
Zebec to launch its rollup chain via Eclipse, to bring frictionless global payment standards
With Solana’s repeated run-ins with bots and outages, it does not just outages and frustrated traders but projects building on top of Solana. Zebec is becoming the largest business-facing protocol on Solana, with more than 200 Solana projects utilizing Zebec’s services. With the rigid demand for payment applications, Zebec is proud to announce the launch of our own rollup chain using Eclipse technology.
Pound news – live: Truss admits ‘disruption’ in markets as S&P downgrades UK outlook
Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term”. Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative this evening. Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”. She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.” Following a tumultous week for the financial market, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he...
bitcoinist.com
Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million In Founding, Here's Why
Per a report from TechCrunch, Uniswap Labs is looking to raise $100 million to $200 million in a new equity round at a $1 billion valuation. The company behind the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) is allegedly still planning the round and the terms of the deal. In that sense,...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments
The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
bitcoinist.com
Bitget to list over 130 new Web 3 projects over the next month
The exchange offers the largest variety of crypto assets amongst CEXs, with nearly 500 spot trading pairs. Seychelles, September 29, 2022 – Leading global crypto exchange Bitget announces its initiative to expand its platform with new and valuable Web 3 projects, Bitget ABC (Always the Best Crypto). Bitget ABC will introduce more than 130 valuable projects over the month, offering users a total of almost 500 spot trading pairs on the platform, the largest amongst any centralised crypto exchange.
Comments / 0