Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Health critical incident expanded across Nottinghamshire
A critical incident alert has been expanded across the whole of Nottinghamshire's healthcare system. NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said "extreme pressures" across the county's hospitals had led to the move so "coordinated additional steps" could be made to prioritise care. Hospitals have seen high demand alongside difficulties in discharging patients...
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Woman had to give birth at home without medical assistance because there were no beds at NHS hospital
A woman had to give birth at home without medical assistance because there were no beds available at an NHS hospital. Angharad Woolley gave birth to a healthy baby girl, named Esmae, in her living room in the middle of the night with the help of her husband Paul. The...
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
Woman 'is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight'
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a stranger in an NHS hospital car park in broad daylight. Security has been stepped up at Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman was sexually assaulted in its NCP multi-storey car park on Sunday, September 18. Merseyside Police says...
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Man, 52, arrested as boy, 10, left in hospital after falling from 100ft cliff during visit to Brighton
A MAN has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy fell from a 100ft cliff while visiting Brighton, seeing him airlifted to a London hospital. The youngster was seriously injured when he fell from near the Ovingdean cliffs around 5pm on Saturday, and still remains in St George's Hospital. Sussex police...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Illustration released of unidentified woman who drowned in Thames
A digital image of an unidentified woman, whose drowned body was pulled from the River Thames 45 years ago, has been released for the first time. It is part of a fresh appeal to identify the "Lady in the Thames" found at the foot of Vauxhall Bridge in central London in 1977.
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
BBC
Back-from-dead teen beams as two attackers convicted
A teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he suffered life-changing injuries in a random attack in Brixton last year. His heart stopped and he effectively died...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
