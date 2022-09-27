ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Volunteers Of America Classic Preview, Field And Prize Money

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNIqo_0iCc4sSe00

The Old American Golf Club in Texas hosts the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers Of America, where a strong field including six of the world’s top 10 compete.

Last year, South Korean Jin Young Ko claimed her eighth LPGA Tour title in the tournament. Her victory was helped by a blistering start where she tied the course record with an opening round 63. The win was made all the sweeter by the fact is was her first LPGA victory with her parents in attendance. However, despite living just a few miles away from this week’s tournament, the World No.1 misses out on the chance to defend her title because of a wrist injury.

Despite Ko's absence, there is still a hugely impressive field as the tournament marks its 10th anniversary. World No.2 Kelly Norda will be among the favourites to win this week, along with World No.4 Lydia Ko and World No.5 Atthaya Thitikul. Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson and American Lexi Thompson also appear, with Japanese player Nasa Hataoka completing the entrants from the world’s top 10. As well as Henderson, two other winners of this year's Majors are in the field - Chevron Championship victor Jennifer Kupcho and Ashleigh Buhai, who won the AIG Women's Open in thrilling fashion at Muirfield last month.

Cheyenne Knight, who won the tournament in 2019, also appears, as does 2020 victor Angela Stanford. Knight’s victory was particularly impressive. She finished on a record 18 under to win by two shots over runner-up Brittany Altomare three years ago. Other high-profile players in the field include American World No.13 Jessica Korda, 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang, 2018 Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

The players are competing for a purse of $1.7m, an increase of $200,000 from last year. The winner will earn $255,000.

Below is a full breakdown of the field and prize money.

Volunteers Of America Classic Field

  • Brittany Altomare
  • Narin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Ana Belac
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Tiffany Chan
  • Jennifer Chang
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Cydney Clanton
  • Jenny Coleman
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Paula Creamer
  • Casey Danielson
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Karis Davidson
  • Brianna Do
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Allison Emrey
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Ally Ewing
  • Maria Fassi
  • Fatima Fernandez Cano
  • Dana Finkelstein
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Isi Gabsa
  • Georgia Hall
  • Haylee Harford
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Muni He
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Celine Herbin
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Charley Hull
  • Caroline Inglis
  • Nuria Iturrioz
  • Janie Jackson
  • Linnea Johansson
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Danielle Kang
  • Haeji Kang
  • Megan Khang
  • Sei Young Kim
  • A Lim Kim
  • Christina Kim
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Lydia Ko
  • Nelly Korda
  • Jessica Korda
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Agathe Laisne
  • Brittany Lang
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Min Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Yu Liu
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Caroline Masson
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Gerina Mendoza
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Giulia Molinaro
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Haru Nomura
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Sanna Nuutinen
  • Ryann O’Toole
  • Su Oh
  • Amy Olson
  • Lee-Anne Pace
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Kaitlyn Papp
  • Annie Park
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Rachel Rohanna
  • Pauline Roussin
  • So Yeon Ryu
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Lizette Salas
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Alena Sharp
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Bailey Shoemaker
  • Jennifer Song
  • Angela Stanford
  • Maja Stark
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Charlotte Thomas
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Ayako Uehara
  • Alana Uriell
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Lilia Vu
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Dewi Weber
  • Angel Yin
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Yunxuan Zhang
  • Avery Zweig

Volunteers Of America Classic Prize Money

Position Prize Money
1st $255,000
2nd $158,182
3rd $114,750
4th $88,768
5th $71,448
6th $58,457
7th $48,931
8th $42,869
9th $38,539
10th $35,074
11th $32,476
12th $30,310
13th $28,405
14th $26,674
15th $25,114
16th $23,729
17th $22,517
18th $21,478
19th $20,612
20th $19,918
21st $19,226
22nd $18,533
23rd $17,841
24th $17,147
25th $16,542
26th $15,936
27th $15,328
28th $14,722
29th $14,117
30th $13,597
31st $13,077
32nd $12,557
33rd $12,037
34th $11,518
35th $11,086
36th $10,652
37th $10,220
38th $9,786
39th $9,352
40th $9,007
41st $8,661
42nd $8,315
43rd $7,967
44th $7,621
45th $7,361
46th $7,101
47th $6,841
48th $6,582
49th $6,322
50th $6,062
51st $5,890
52nd $5,716
53rd $5,542
54th $5,370
55th $5,196
56th $5,022
57th $4,850
58th $4,676
59th $4,504
60th $4,330
61st $4,244
62nd $4,156
63rd $4,070
64th $3,984
65th $3,897
66th $3,811
67th $3,724
68th $3,637
69th $3,551
70th $3,465

Who Is Playing In Volunteers Of America Classic?

This year's tournament has some of the world's best players, including six of the top 10. While World No.1 and 2021 champion Jin Young Ko misses out because of a wrist injury, Kelly Norda, Lydia Ko Atthaya Thitikul. Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson are among others competing.

Where Is The Volunteers Of America Classic Being Held?

The tournament is being held at The Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. It's the fifth time in the 10-year history of the event that it has been held there. The course was designed by Tripp Davis alongside Justin Leonard.

