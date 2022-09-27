ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CNY News

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
Syracuse.com

2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show

Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
Person
James Fenimore Cooper
Person
Washington Irving
Person
Herman Melville
101.5 WPDH

Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?

It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Upstate New York#American Authors#Visiting Hours#Travel Destinations#Elmira
96.1 The Breeze

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Fire in The Adirondacks

Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Still Leads New York State In Evictions

Earlier this year it was announced that Erie County had the dubious distinction of leading the state in rental evictions since the COVID-19 pandemic had started to wind down. According to new statistics that have been released by the New York State Unified Court System, Erie County still leads the state and has in fact further surpassed other areas of New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
buffalorising.com

Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
ASTRONOMY
96.1 The Breeze

Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule

The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
HOBBIES
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy