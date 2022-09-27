Read full article on original website
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!
In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
NHPR
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show
Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
USA Today Named This Upstate New York Resort One Of Nation’s Best
If you could go to a resort anywhere in America, where would you go? From beautiful Hawaii to the Rocky Mountains to sunny Miami, there are so many options offering incredible history, gorgeous scenery, or luxurious amenities. Fortunately, in Upstate New York we have plenty of resorts with all three....
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
adirondackalmanack.com
Fire in The Adirondacks
Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
Erie County Still Leads New York State In Evictions
Earlier this year it was announced that Erie County had the dubious distinction of leading the state in rental evictions since the COVID-19 pandemic had started to wind down. According to new statistics that have been released by the New York State Unified Court System, Erie County still leads the state and has in fact further surpassed other areas of New York.
Here’s How Many Deer 12 and 13 Year Olds Shot Last Year In New York
The archery season is about to begin across New York State and the weather looks perfect in the Western New York area. The scouting has been done and the practice has been put in and now it is time to get in the tree stand!. But here in New York...
buffalorising.com
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York
Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
Warning From New York’s AG: Check These Batteries
The push to go green may have found a bit of a push back in New York State. Just about everything that is "electric powered" runs on a battery of some sort and there are new warnings for residents in The Empire State. The same day that week that New...
Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule
The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
