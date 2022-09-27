Read full article on original website
Lima man sentenced to 2 years for firing gun at a home
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who fired a gun at a home appeared in court for sentencing. 23-year-old Dalentino Lacey pleaded guilty to attempted improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone. This past spring Lacey fired a weapon into the door of a woman's home during an argument. As part of his plea deal, the firearm specification was dismissed. He has received a sentence of two years in prison.
Allen County Sheriff addresses phone scam surrounding jury duty
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia is warning residents about the most recent scam of bogus calls demanding money because you haven't shown up for jury duty. Sheriff Treglia says they have had several individuals call them after the fact that they think they have been scammed. He says that people have been scammed out of several thousand dollars. The scam involves the caller identifying themselves as being with the sheriff's office and that they have an arrest warrant for failure to appear for jury duty.
Allen County Common Pleas Court judges fining people who don't show up for jury duty
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Common Pleas Court is letting people know that if they skip out on jury duty, they will be facing the judge themselves. Judge Jeffrey Reed and Judge Terri Kohlrieser both held contempt of court hearings for people who failed to show up for jury duty and could not show just cause for not showing up after they were served a summons to do so. A total of 10 people were fined on Friday for failing to appear for jury duty, and three other people had bench warrants issued on them for not showing up for their contempt of court hearing.
Motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital in critical condition
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A man is in the hospital after a crash in Lima on Friday. The Lima Police Department says that just after 6 pm, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle that was driving recklessly on Market Street near Pierce Street. The motorcycle also did not have license plates.
Allen County Public Health states no cause for concern in the reported tuberculosis case
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health says that there is no cause for concern when it comes to a reported tuberculosis case in the county. The news about the reported case initially came from the Allen County Commissioners, but the health department says that there is no danger to the public as that case has already been contained and with treatment currently underway.
Executive director of Crime Victim Services announces retirement after 30 years
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The services provided to victims of crime have changed over the past 30 years, and that is in part because of a man that has dedicated his career to helping others, and he has now announced his retirement. Executive director David Voth has developed Crime...
Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
Adopt-A-Family Holiday Program with Allen County Children Services
ACCS Executive Director Sarah Newland says now is the time to sign up to adopt a family for the holidays. The deadline is November 3 to get applications in before being matched with a family.
Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Students at Vantage Career Center lending a hand and an arm to make sure that others have everything they need when the time comes. Like a well-oiled machine, the student go to work unloading truck after truck, full of food for area food pantries. This is part of the Van Wert County’s United Way Day of Caring and the Vantage students are doing their part to give back.
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition presents awards to those who promote safety
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition gave out awards to honor local heroes whose work makes their communities safer for people of all ages. The 24th annual Safe Community Awards Luncheon recognized the efforts of many individuals who make their areas better places to live through dedication to safety. Award categories included emergency medical services, fire safety, and engineering. Shaunna Basinger of the Safe Community Coalition said these winners make contributions in areas such as roadway safety, bike safety, and stranger danger, and work towards their causes in many ways.
South Lima CDC thanking volunteers for helping at clean-up event
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The outpouring of volunteers for a southside spruce-up took organizers by surprise. The newly formed South Lima Community Development Corporation can't say thank you enough to of those who came out to their kick-off event on September 10th. The goal was to paint and clean up around the old Momma Dot's Soul Food Kitchen on St. John's Avenue. Dozens of people showed up and that has the group looking at more improvement projects in the south end of Lima.
Car show group donates to local charities
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A fun summertime activity for Lima area car enthusiasts turns into cash for a pair of local charities Wednesday night. The participants of the Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in on Cable road, wrapping up their car show season on a chilly evening. Plenty of participants still showed up to be a part of the event as they gave back to the community. The group handed over checks of 13 hundred dollars each, to the Veterans food pantry of Lima and the Equestrian therapy program. The money comes from 50/50 raffles held during the clubs' summer gatherings.
City of Lima hosting roundtables for local businesses
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is continuing her efforts to open a dialogue with local businesses and industries to promote the growth of the region's economy. The new department of Workforce and Small Business Development is holding two roundtable discussions for bar owners, and retail and...
Business leaders learned to stay on your toes when it comes to cybersecurity
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Education is the key to ensure your company's cyber safety. Making sure all your employees understand and can recognize scam emails and know not to click is so important. Local business owners hearing from Tomorrow's Technology Today at the Lima Allen County Chamber's Real American Sunrise. Phishing scams are everywhere, and people need to be alert to avoid being compromised, the difference between a legitimate email address or link and a fake one can be as minor as a misplaced letter.
Allen Democrats open campaign headquarters in downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Democratic Party has set up their headquarters to be ready for the November General Election which is a little more than a month away. The location is 206 E. Market Street, across from Allen County Public Health. They are happy to have the downtown Lima location leading up to the November 8th election. The party will be holding some get-out-the-vote rallies at the headquarters and they will be doing some canvasing from the location too. They believe this election is important to Democratic issues.
Tri Star Job Fair helping fill the gap for high demand jobs
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - Landing that first job out of high school is all about getting that foot in the door, and that's the opportunity that Tri Star Career Compact offers up its students with its job fair that hosted 60 local companies looking for young, energetic students in fields like welding, manufacturing, and health care. The goal for Tri Star is to fill the gap of those most in-demand jobs.
UNOH start project that will improve energy efficiency and lower long-term costs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The University of Northwestern Ohio has kicked off a $3.1 million project that will reduce their carbon footprint as well as save funds in the long term. The project will include new LED lighting, HVAC replacements, HVAC motor upgrades, and new water upgrades. The project...
