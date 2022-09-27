ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Common Pleas Court is letting people know that if they skip out on jury duty, they will be facing the judge themselves. Judge Jeffrey Reed and Judge Terri Kohlrieser both held contempt of court hearings for people who failed to show up for jury duty and could not show just cause for not showing up after they were served a summons to do so. A total of 10 people were fined on Friday for failing to appear for jury duty, and three other people had bench warrants issued on them for not showing up for their contempt of court hearing.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO