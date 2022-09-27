Houston looks to schedule public hearings to gather feedback on proposed public improvement bonds

Houston ISD is holding a series of town halls to update community members on progress in the district's five-year plan. (Community Impact staff) On the Sept. 30 episode of The Houston Breakdown, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj brings a report from one of Houston ISD's recent town halls, where the district is updating community members on progress with Houston ISD's five-year plan. Plus, later in the episode, Tess Coverman, Community Impact's vice president of sales and marketing, stops by with an announcement on the company's brand refresh.

