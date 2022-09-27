Houston looks to schedule public hearings to gather feedback on proposed public improvement bonds

Read full article on original website
Houston ISD gives update on 5-year plan
Houston ISD is holding a series of town halls to update community members on progress in the district's five-year plan. (Community Impact staff) On the Sept. 30 episode of The Houston Breakdown, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj brings a report from one of Houston ISD's recent town halls, where the district is updating community members on progress with Houston ISD's five-year plan. Plus, later in the episode, Tess Coverman, Community Impact's vice president of sales and marketing, stops by with an announcement on the company's brand refresh.
Harris County commissioners approve $4M to provide legal services for renters facing eviction
Renters in Harris County will have the opportunity to receive free legal services through a county program backed by $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide renters facing...
High costs spur Missouri City City Council to reject bids for parks maintenance building replacement project
Missouri City City Council rejected several bids for a construction project that would replace Missouri City's parks maintenance building. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) For the second time during its Sept. 19 meeting, Missouri City City Council opted to reject all bids for a city construction project, citing costs that were higher than expected.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council finalizes $83.5 million investment in Buffalo Bayou Park
Houston City Council voted unanimously to finalize its part of a $310 million investment into the redevelopment of Buffalo Bayou Park. The agreement is a partnership between Harris County and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The city will invest $83.5 million, the county will invest $24 million, and the Buffalo Bayou...
League City City Council grants raises to employees
After a debate about how to fund it, League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 city employees. (Courtesy city of League City) After a debate about how to fund it, League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 city employees. The raises will...
thekatynews.com
New Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Support both the City and County Bond Measures
A new poll by a respected national polling firm, FM3 Research, shows strong support for the City of Houston and Harris County infrastructure bonds on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The poll, which surveyed likely voters, found support for all the bonds at 63% for the bonds and 30% against...
Q&A: Latrice Babin, executive director of Harris County Pollution Control Services, oversees department evolution
Latrice Babin was appointed to executive director of Harris County Pollution Control Services in 2019. She holds a doctorate in environmental toxicology from Texas Southern University and has been with the department for 27 years. In recent months, Harris County has seen several high-profile environmental complaints, from a lawsuit filed...
TxDOT outlines revised scope of Hwy. 242 project in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 had voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Following discussion with residents and officials in The Woodlands, the Texas Department of Transportation revised the scope of a planned project to widen a portion of Hwy. 242.
Bellaire fills staffing holes following investment in employee pay
Over that same time, approximately $141,000 more has been allocated for part-time workers, according to city documents. The city also has issued more than $2 million for group health insurance, a 30% increase over the previous year’s spending. (Designed by Anya Gallant) After three years of mostly stagnant investments...
Harris County COVID-19 levels return to green; vaccine boosters recommended
The updated vaccine is designed to protect Americans from both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. The variant caused over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Texas during the month of August, according to the Department of State Health Services. (Courtesy Unsplash) Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level dipped...
Fifth Ward neighbors angry after tests confirm cancer-causing chemicals in soil
Every Fifth Ward resident who spoke at the press conference said they had some kind of connection to cancer or a diagnosis.
Poland named new police chief of Sugar Land
Mark J. Poland has been tapped to serve as the new chief of police for the city of Sugar Land. (Community Impact Staff) Loudoun County Undersheriff Mark J. Poland has been tapped by the city of Sugar Land to serve as its new police chief. Sugar Land City Manager Michael...
Tomball City Council, Tomball ISD amend agreement to add school resource officers
Tomball ISD will now have 16 student resource officers on campuses during the 2022-23 school year after City Council approved an updated interlocal agreement. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) Tomball ISD will now have 16 student resource officers on its campuses during the 2022-23 school year after Tomball City Council members unanimously...
Pearland to begin construction on new police training facility in October
Construction will begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in October. Pictured bottom right: the old Fire Station No. 4 building. (Rendering courtesy city of Pearland) Following Pearland City Council approval Sept. 26, the city in October will begin construction through contractor Durotech on a new police...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?
ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
Harris County ESD 11 commissioners approve Jamie Chebra as interim CEO
Jamie Chebra, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare chief operating officer, was appointed to serve as interim CEO for the emergency medical services provider during ESD 11's Sept. 27 board meeting. (Courtesy Harris County ESD No. 11) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners approved the appointment of Jamie...
Bid awarded to clear way for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
The Shenandoah City Council awarded a bid for clearing and grubbing to prepare for the David Memorial Drive extension. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) A bid for the clearing and removal of unwanted surface material such as trees and bushes for the David Memorial Drive extension project was awarded during a Sept. 28 Shenandoah City Council meeting.
City of Conroe creates urban forester position
A new position is being created to enforce the city's new vegetation ordinance. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During a Sept. 21 workshop meeting, Conroe City Council agreed to creating an urban forester position to carry out a recent vegetation ordinance. On Aug. 25, Conroe City Council passed a new vegetation...
Spring ISD to host 8 community meetings to inform voters on $850M bond package
Spring ISD will hold eight public meetings starting Sept. 27 to provide community members with additional information about the November bond election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Ahead of Spring ISD’s Nov. 8 bond election, the district will be hosting eight public meetings where community members can learn more about the...
