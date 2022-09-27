Hurricane Ian disaster relief effort reminders for MSU students, faculty, staff, community members. MSU students, faculty, staff and local community members:. Thank you for your willingness to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. When a disaster happens, it can take months and even years for communities to rebuild. To make the most of your efforts to help, consider these tips for donating and volunteering:

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO