Read full article on original website
Related
msstate.edu
Making the Grade: MSU scientists apply high-resolution imaging technology to detect poultry quality defects
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State scientists are applying powerful imaging technology that detects subsurface bruising in fruits as a potential way to identify and grade meat quality defects in poultry. With the goal of developing an automated, reliable method with less human error than manual inspection, MSU scientists with the Mississippi...
msstate.edu
American Society of Civil Engineers honors MSU’s Vahedifard for groundbreaking research paper
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State Bagley College of Engineering faculty member is the 2022 recipient of one of the oldest and most respected awards of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Farshid Vahedifard, a professor within MSU’s Richard A. Rula School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is receiving the ASCE’s...
msstate.edu
MSU research experience focused on food, energy and water benefits undergrads from around the U.S.
STARKVILLE, Miss.—More than two dozen students from around the country in this summer’s Research Experience for Undergraduates program at Mississippi State visited the Gulf Coast to learn about the intersections of food, energy and water security as part of ongoing research into the habitat of marine life. Made...
msstate.edu
Hurricane Ian disaster relief effort reminders for MSU students, faculty, staff, community members
Hurricane Ian disaster relief effort reminders for MSU students, faculty, staff, community members. MSU students, faculty, staff and local community members:. Thank you for your willingness to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. When a disaster happens, it can take months and even years for communities to rebuild. To make the most of your efforts to help, consider these tips for donating and volunteering:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msstate.edu
MSU communication students win six national news, production awards
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Several communication students at Mississippi State University are winners of six national awards from the Broadcast Education Association for “exceptional media work,” and will be honored for their achievements at the October BEA On-Location conference at Colorado State University. On-Location provides professional development with a series...
msstate.edu
MSU PSPA department encourages students to take the Unify Challenge
MSU's Department of Political Science and Public Administration is encouraging all students to participate in the Mississippi State Unify Challenge College Bowl, which pairs students from another university who may vote differently with an MSU participant. The two will have a guided one-hour conversation online. The initiative is sponsored by PSPA faculty members Thessalia Merivaki and James Chamberlain. For more information, email lia.merivaki@pspa.msstate.edu.
msstate.edu
MSU releases annual security, fire safety report
Pursuant to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act and the Higher Education Opportunity Act and other federal laws, Mississippi State University publishes an Annual Security Report and Annual Fire Safety Report. The report includes (1) crime statistics for the previous three years for...
msstate.edu
MSU Student Association hosts ‘Fondest Memories Cling to Thee’ Homecoming Week
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Student Association is kicking off multiple events celebrating this year’s Homecoming Week, Oct. 3-8. The chosen theme for this year is “Fondest Memories Cling to Thee: Starkvegas Edition,” inspired by the MSU alma mater and meant to shine a light on university traditions and finding joy in what makes “Starkvegas” home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msstate.edu
MSU admissions and scholarships director ‘jumps’ into Army ROTC learning experience
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State Director of Admissions and Scholarships Lori Ball is now a more valuable advocate for MSU’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program after completing a national leadership and team training program that ended with a challenging 13,000-foot tandem skydive jump. Established to help bridge the civil-military...
Comments / 0