Starkville, MS

msstate.edu

Making the Grade: MSU scientists apply high-resolution imaging technology to detect poultry quality defects

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State scientists are applying powerful imaging technology that detects subsurface bruising in fruits as a potential way to identify and grade meat quality defects in poultry. With the goal of developing an automated, reliable method with less human error than manual inspection, MSU scientists with the Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Hurricane Ian disaster relief effort reminders for MSU students, faculty, staff, community members

Hurricane Ian disaster relief effort reminders for MSU students, faculty, staff, community members. MSU students, faculty, staff and local community members:. Thank you for your willingness to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. When a disaster happens, it can take months and even years for communities to rebuild. To make the most of your efforts to help, consider these tips for donating and volunteering:
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU communication students win six national news, production awards

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Several communication students at Mississippi State University are winners of six national awards from the Broadcast Education Association for “exceptional media work,” and will be honored for their achievements at the October BEA On-Location conference at Colorado State University. On-Location provides professional development with a series...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU PSPA department encourages students to take the Unify Challenge

MSU's Department of Political Science and Public Administration is encouraging all students to participate in the Mississippi State Unify Challenge College Bowl, which pairs students from another university who may vote differently with an MSU participant. The two will have a guided one-hour conversation online. The initiative is sponsored by PSPA faculty members Thessalia Merivaki and James Chamberlain. For more information, email lia.merivaki@pspa.msstate.edu.
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU releases annual security, fire safety report

Pursuant to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act and the Higher Education Opportunity Act and other federal laws, Mississippi State University publishes an Annual Security Report and Annual Fire Safety Report. The report includes (1) crime statistics for the previous three years for...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU Student Association hosts ‘Fondest Memories Cling to Thee’ Homecoming Week

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Student Association is kicking off multiple events celebrating this year’s Homecoming Week, Oct. 3-8. The chosen theme for this year is “Fondest Memories Cling to Thee: Starkvegas Edition,” inspired by the MSU alma mater and meant to shine a light on university traditions and finding joy in what makes “Starkvegas” home.
STARKVILLE, MS
