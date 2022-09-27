Read full article on original website
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
KETV.com
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School on Thursday. On Thursday at 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of a check welfare. where the caller reported a...
WOWT
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets at 1:39 a.m. Shortly thereafter, 6 News saw Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies examining the scene; they were at a house there for a while later.
York News-Times
Inmate sent back to jail for assault
YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
York News-Times
Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house
YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
WOWT
Lincoln Police arrest William Wright for another murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man in custody for second-degree murder is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to another killing in Lincoln. Lincoln Police arrested 55-year-old William Wright of Lincoln Wednesday for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
WOWT
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.
WOWT
NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including attempted murder of a woman. The suspect is Michael Austin, 52. Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. It’s reported the weapon was a knife.
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
