Related
Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year
Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News
Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired
Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
Recruiting roundup: Son of NBA star cuts list to 4; USC poised to land massive offensive line commitment
It's been a busy week on the recruiting trail, as Georgia and Texas A&M have picked up major commitments. This weekend, Oregon, USC, Clemson and Missouri are among the schools hosting key official and unofficial visitors. Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the past few days: - ...
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
David Stone, 5-star defensive lineman, stunned by David Hicks commitment; High on Oklahoma, intrigued by Texas AM
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) five-star defensive lineman David Stone is back home in Oklahoma waiting out Hurricane Ian as it reaches Florida. So, while he's concerned about those back at school he also has some time to reflect and check out the latest recruiting news. >>> ...
Kirby Smart clarifies the status of Georgia DT Jalen Carter, WR Ladd McConkey
Mizzou will host Georgia on Saturday, with head coach Kirby Smart taking his team on the road in the SEC for the second time this season. There are injuries the Bulldogs are still dealing with, as major pieces on both offense and defense are in question for the matchup. Both...
5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
Paul Finebaum reveals he's 'fairly concerned' for one CFP favorite entering Week 5
Paul Finebaum revealed his concern level with Alabama heading into Week 5. Alabama is competing with the entire country for another College Football Playoff appearance. Alabama is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt and that could be the smoothest win for the Crimson Tide in a while. Alabama is...
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
Pac-12 reportedly at risk of collapsing due to further Big Ten expansion
The Big Ten may be out for more West coast schools despite previous reports
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
