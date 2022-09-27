ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired

Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
EUGENE, OR
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week — pummeling western Cuba and raking across Florida before gathering strength in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean to curve back and strike South Carolina. While Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week, the storm left many areas of Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. It also washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level. As Ian moved across South Carolina on its way to North Carolina Friday evening, it dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
FLORIDA STATE

