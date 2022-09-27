The last time Comedy Central was on the hunt for a new host of The Daily Show, some of the biggest names in comedy were being thrown around as possible replacements for Jon Stewart. Amy Poehler reportedly delivered the “quickest no in history,” Chris Rock considered doing it for just one season, and Amy Schumer told The Daily Beast that she was tempted but couldn’t imagine being tied to a nightly gig.Seven years later, Trevor Noah, the then-relatively unknown South African comedian who ultimately landed the coveted gig, has shocked fans—and according to sources behind the scenes, his own staff—by...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO