Riders in Austin may have the choice of selecting a driverless commute immediately within the Lyft app for a similar value as a traditional Lyft trip, the corporate stated Thursday in a blog post. The app will allow clients to unlock the car’s doorways, begin the trip and call buyer assist. That would possibly really feel bizarre at first, particularly since there’ll really be two people sitting within the driver’s and passenger seats to watch the trip for security causes.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO