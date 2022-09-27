Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Pacific softball holds off Borgia
Pacific’s softball Lady Indians stranded St. Francis Borgia’s tying run on the bases Monday to seal an 8-7 victory. Borgia (8-4) started things on the right foot, scoring two runs in the first inning.
Washington Missourian
Week 6 Football — Union 55, Warrenton 14
UNION — It’s what every school wants on homecoming. The Union Wildcats (6-0) routed the Warrenton Warriors (1-5) Friday at Stierberger Stadium, 55-14.
Washington Missourian
Borgia, New Haven reach semifinals at Hermann
St. Francis Borgia and New Haven became the first two semifinalists for the 67th Annual Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Borgia, the defending winner, won Monday’s pool and will play the Tuesday Pool runner-up Thursday at 5 p.m.
Washington Missourian
Aqua Jays swim past North Point
Some time off might have been just what the Washington swimmers needed. Swimming competitively for the first time in two weeks, Washington logged its first dual meet victory of the season Friday against North Point at the Four Rivers Family YMCA, 101-57.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Donnelly makes podium at Gans Creek Classic
Perhaps Saturday was an omen of things to come. Washington senior cross country runner Julia Donnelly will be hoping to end on the podium in Columbia one more time this season after accomplishing the feat in Saturday’s Gans Creek Classic.
Washington Missourian
Washington finishes seventh at Troy golf tournament
The Lady Jays and Lady ’Cats were both among the teams pursing a golf tournament win Thursday in Troy. However, that distinction went to Francis Howell as the Lady Vikings shot a 342 to lead all teams on the course at Woods Fort Golf Club.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays split with Marquette
One for me, and one for you. That was the unintended result for both softball squads Saturday at Lakeview Park as Washington (23-3) and Marquette (10-7) achieved a split result in the scheduled doubleheader.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Homecoming kicks off with parade
Numerous entries took part in the Union R-XI School District's annual Homecoming Parade Friday in downtown Union. People lined the streets to see various school groups pass, including the marching band, sports teams and FFA. The Wildcats will take on Warrenton at 7 p.m. Friday in Union's homecoming football game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats advance to FZN Tournament title contest
Not even Mother Nature could stop the Union softball Lady ’Cats. While the first day of the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament was rained out Friday, Union (10-7) came back Saturday to beat Orchard Farm, 10-8, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 4-1, in Saturday games.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan shuts out Indians
A stingy defense was one of the keys to victory for the Sullivan Eagles in Week 5. Sullivan (3-2, 1-2) gained its first Four Rivers Conference victory and snapped a two-game losing streak on its homecoming night, defeating Pacific (0-5, 0-3), 30-0.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats pull out bats in win over North County
Knocking out 14 hits, the Union softball Lady ’Cats rolled to a 15-6 win at North County Monday. “The girls again are just hitting the ball hard up and down the lineup,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “We had several hit off the fence or at the bottom of the fence.”
Washington Missourian
Wildcats explode in fourth quarter to gain key FRC win in St. Clair
Scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Union football Wildcats surged past St. Clair Friday night, 41-14. “It starts with the offensive and defensive lines,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Those guys had a really strong night against a tough opponent. We’re very happy and excited with the win.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats conclude perfect week with win over Steelville
Union completed a perfect week of action Friday, sweeping Steelville in home volleyball action, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18.
Washington Missourian
Union schools upgrading technology
The Union R-XI School District’s report for the 2021-22 school year shows a decrease in repair requests and some potential eye-opening future changes. The district’s technology department had four employees and a budget of $1.26 million for the 2021-22 school year, which Matt Jones, director of technology, expects to decrease to around $1 million for the current school year because of federal COVID-19 funds decreasing.
Washington Missourian
Union approves new bank entrance
The city of Union approved a variance to allow Sullivan Bank to change the parking lot of its branch on the south end of downtown at its Board of Alderman meeting Sept. 19. The bank, located at 351 S. Oak Street, is planning to expand its building to the south by 3,000 square feet, which would prevent customers from circling the building in the parking lot, bank Senior Vice President Glenn Overschmidt wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen.
Washington Missourian
VIDEO: Sheriff's Office alerts community to a local scam
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would like to alert our community to a few scams that they have been made aware of. A scammer will call and claim to be an official from our office. Scammers have recently called from 636-366-0811 and 636-318-9577, identifying themselves as Captain Scott Duck or Officer Beckett. The scammer will then tell you that you have failed to appear, that you have a judgment against you and your wages will be garnished, or that you have an outstanding warrant and that you must pay fees to clear these things up.
Comments / 0