Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
iPhone 6 is now considered a ‘Vintage’ product by Apple
IPhone 6 will definitely stay within the reminiscence of many Apple customers because it was the corporate’s first smartphone with a significantly bigger show than its predecessors. The cellphone was discontinued a number of years in the past, but it surely nonetheless will get safety patches and technical help from Apple – maybe not for for much longer. Apple has now added the iPhone 6 to its record of “vintage” merchandise.
Everything coming from Apple in October 2022
Obviously, September is likely one of the greatest months on the Apple calendar. At its September 7 “Far Out” event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 line, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation AirPods Pro. Plus, we acquired the discharge of iOS 16 and watchOS 9.
Razer Edge 5G is an upcoming Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Android handheld gaming console
Mobile World Congress Las Vegas is underway and Razer alongside Qualcomm and Verizon introduced a brand new Android-handled gaming console – the Razer Edge 5G. The machine shall be unveiled formally on October 15 at RazerCon however we do get a quick introduction. As the identify implies Razer Edge...
Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and will earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Real-world testing exhibits that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, whereas placing the Apple Watch Ultra to the...
Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion
The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
Logitech G Cloud: Why this Android device isn’t running properly?
Logitech has lastly formally made the brand new G Cloud console official. At the time of the leak, a leak confirmed its full glory. We discovered that this system runs on Android, and that it’s outfitted with cloud-based gaming. Unfortunately we didn’t have sufficient details about the {hardware}. We have been anticipating a customized made Qualcomm processor for the perfect gaming expertise and even a number of loopy options. In response to the announcement of the Logitech G Cloud, our expectations shattered.
iPhone 14 Pro camera gets workout in new ‘Chase’ ad
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate accomplice on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Apple shared a brand new advert on Friday that highlights Action Mode and different new options of the iPhone 14...
WSJ video shows Apple Crash Detection might not be as flawless as we’d hoped after all
Apple’s addition of Crash Detection to its newest Apple Watches and iPhones has brought on fairly a stir, and early testing has proven it to work fairly properly. But a brand new spherical of checks carried out by the Wall Street Journal reveals that Crash Detection is not as flawless as we would have hoped.
Galaxy S23 Ultra Details, Listening To Nothing, Another Google Cancellation
Taking a glance again at seven days of reports and headlines internationally of Android, this week’s Android Circuit contains the most recent Galaxy S23 particulars, Pixel 7 Pro worth leaks, the place the Pixel 6a belongs, Nokia X30 5G occurring sale, Nothing’s new wi-fi buds, wearable market slowing down, and Google cancels one other modern Android undertaking.
ByteDance’s Pico debuts its Quest rival, but challenges remain • TechCrunch
The TikTok guardian has lengthy aimed to compete in a market dominated by Oculus’s VR units for customers. When Meta launched Quest 2 in 2020, ByteDance labored on a confidential inside undertaking to develop AR glasses, The Information reported. Pico’s product launch this week is an additional indication of its ambition to problem Quest, which has loved roughly two-thirds of the worldwide AR and VR marketplace for the previous two years.
Apple schedules Q4 2022 earnings release for October 27
Apple introduced this week that it’s going to launch its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, October 27. Just like within the earlier bulletins, the corporate will launch its This autumn 2022 earnings report, then maintain a convention name with traders and analysts to supply extra element.
Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown
Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
Want Your iPhone to Run Faster? Clear That Cluttered Cache Today
IPhones are useful, versatile gadgets utilized by more than half of American smartphone owners. They might help you simply discover a new recipe, see what the climate goes to be like tomorrow and discover the title of the actress in HBO’s The Last Of Us (it is Bella Ramsey). iPhones are multitools that assist folks daily.
Hack sees offensive notifications sent to Fast Company Apple News followers
Followers of Fast Company through Apple News obtained two offensive push notifications in a single day following the hacking of the writer’s web site. Apple subsequently disabled the Fast Company Apple News channel and the corporate’s web site was additionally taken offline as a precaution. Fast Company confirmed...
Microsoft’s Latest AI Tool Can Predict Missed Doctor’s Appointments
Between the shortage of skilled physicians, nursing employees shortages, and basic attrition amongst healthcare staff, securing a health care provider’s appointment isn’t a simple process within the modern-day medical panorama. Indeed, the time worth for appointments has by no means been larger. This piece is precisely what Microsoft’s...
expect humanoid robot Optimus demo
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and leaders from the corporate’s AI and {hardware} groups are anticipated to talk on the firm’s AI Day 2022, an engineer-recruiting occasion, which might be live-streamed on Friday beginning round 5:00 p.m. in California. You can watch AI Day 2022 here. During the final...
Mystery hackers are “hyperjacking” targets for insidious spying
For many years, virtualization software program has provided a option to vastly multiply computer systems’ effectivity, internet hosting whole collections of computer systems as “virtual machines” on only one bodily machine. And for nearly as lengthy, safety researchers have warned concerning the potential darkish facet of that know-how: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” assaults, the place hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate digital machines, with doubtlessly no approach for a focused laptop to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has lastly jumped from analysis papers to actuality with warnings that one mysterious staff of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” assaults within the wild.
Lenovo ThinkReality VRX —New All-in-One Virtual Reality Solution Designed for the Enterprise Metaverse
RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo™ introduced the brand new all-in-one digital actuality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The comfy becoming, slim profile six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) SupposeReality™ VRX options pancake optics and full coloration, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for blended actuality (MR) purposes. The SupposeReality VRX can also be supported by a full suite of end-to-end providers to assist companies obtain speed-to-solution and understand return on funding quicker.
Today in the Connected Economy: Snap’s AR Fashion
Today within the linked financial system, executives at Snap level to their augmented actuality clothes and trend choices as a digital different to the metaverse. Also, Dubai steps up its efforts to grow to be the world’s metaverse capital, and Robinhood groups with Circle to extend entry to USD Coin.
