Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Tim Cook: Not Too Long From Now, You’ll Wonder How You Led Your Life Without AR
Speaking at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that not too lengthy from in the present day, individuals will marvel how they led a life with out augmented actuality, stressing the “profound” impression it’s going to have on the not so distant future.
daystech.org
Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion
The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
daystech.org
Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and will earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Real-world testing exhibits that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, whereas placing the Apple Watch Ultra to the...
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
RELATED PEOPLE
daystech.org
ByteDance’s Pico debuts its Quest rival, but challenges remain • TechCrunch
The TikTok guardian has lengthy aimed to compete in a market dominated by Oculus’s VR units for customers. When Meta launched Quest 2 in 2020, ByteDance labored on a confidential inside undertaking to develop AR glasses, The Information reported. Pico’s product launch this week is an additional indication of its ambition to problem Quest, which has loved roughly two-thirds of the worldwide AR and VR marketplace for the previous two years.
daystech.org
Everything coming from Apple in October 2022
Obviously, September is likely one of the greatest months on the Apple calendar. At its September 7 “Far Out” event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 line, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation AirPods Pro. Plus, we acquired the discharge of iOS 16 and watchOS 9.
daystech.org
Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown
Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
daystech.org
expect humanoid robot Optimus demo
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and leaders from the corporate’s AI and {hardware} groups are anticipated to talk on the firm’s AI Day 2022, an engineer-recruiting occasion, which might be live-streamed on Friday beginning round 5:00 p.m. in California. You can watch AI Day 2022 here. During the final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
Hack sees offensive notifications sent to Fast Company Apple News followers
Followers of Fast Company through Apple News obtained two offensive push notifications in a single day following the hacking of the writer’s web site. Apple subsequently disabled the Fast Company Apple News channel and the corporate’s web site was additionally taken offline as a precaution. Fast Company confirmed...
daystech.org
iPhone 14 Pro camera gets workout in new ‘Chase’ ad
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate accomplice on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Apple shared a brand new advert on Friday that highlights Action Mode and different new options of the iPhone 14...
daystech.org
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Palmer Luckey shares VR stories, seeks top Aussie tech talent for Anduril defence tech
GUEST INTERVIEW: With digital actuality’s future efficiently rebooted due partly to the efforts of Palmer Luckey, who based Oculus VR in 2012, designed the headset, led VR enter and bought the corporate to Facebook in 2014 for US $2 billion, Luckey set his sights in 2017 to a way more urgent actuality – delivering next-generation, innovative {hardware}, software program, AI, VR, AR and extra to show US and allied warfighters into superheroes with next-level defence tech, and now in Australia, too.
daystech.org
Galaxy S23 Ultra Details, Listening To Nothing, Another Google Cancellation
Taking a glance again at seven days of reports and headlines internationally of Android, this week’s Android Circuit contains the most recent Galaxy S23 particulars, Pixel 7 Pro worth leaks, the place the Pixel 6a belongs, Nokia X30 5G occurring sale, Nothing’s new wi-fi buds, wearable market slowing down, and Google cancels one other modern Android undertaking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
What we want to see from Google’s fall event
The subsequent huge Google occasion is slated for October 6, when the Made by Google livestream kicks off at 10 a.m. ET. Much of the hype surrounding the occasion is for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, however just a few leaks and rumors have given us hope that there’ll be some huge good house bulletins combined in with the litany of smartphone reveals.
daystech.org
Are smart kitchen gadgets worth it?
Have you ever given any thought to what the phrase ‘smart’ actually means? At its most elementary it denotes somebody who’s intelligent, quick-witted, or very clever. But what about on the subject of a sensible gadget? The dictionary (or Alexa, if we’re being trustworthy) would say a sensible gadget is one which’s programmed to be able to some kind of impartial motion. The key phrases there are “some type.” That’s the difficulty with good gadgets, devices, and home equipment: ‘smart’ isn’t a universally understood or regulated function.
daystech.org
Eufy launches the next generation of its home security camera system
Smart dwelling firm Eufy’s new wi-fi safety digicam, the EufyCam 3, bumps up the decision to 4K and provides a built-in photo voltaic panel to increase the year-long battery life even additional. But its greatest options come from the brand new HomeBase 3 hub the digicam connects to wirelessly. This provides native processing of video to ship you an alert when it spots an individual, pet, or car, plus facial recognition so it will probably inform you if it’s a stranger or a member of the family.
daystech.org
Every Way To Take A Screenshot On Your Android Phone
Depending in your Android telephone’s producer, you will have further screenshot controls that allow you to shortly seize picture stills utilizing easy gestures together with your fingers. Those who personal Xiaomi and OnePlus smartphones can use three fingers to set off a screenshot by both long-pressing the display or swiping down. To allow a three-finger gesture for screenshot performance on a Xiaomi cell system, you simply want to leap into your telephone’s settings, go to “Additional Settings,” and discover the screenshot possibility underneath “Button shortcuts.”
daystech.org
I’m an Android fan, but I’ve used the iPhone 14 for 3 weeks — 5 reasons I’m tempted to switch
The Galaxy S22 Ultra, filled with the beloved S Pen, has me in a chokehold as a result of it is tremendous handy for straightforward be aware taking as a journalist who attends many tech occasions and should file a mountain of knowledge frequently. I’m additionally keen on the Galaxy...
daystech.org
Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad
Apple is out with its newest advert, centered on the facility of its iPhone 14 Pro digital camera system. The high-speed advert “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP important digital camera and options like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light efficiency, and extra. The new one-minute iPhone 14...
daystech.org
iPhone 6 is now considered a ‘Vintage’ product by Apple
IPhone 6 will definitely stay within the reminiscence of many Apple customers because it was the corporate’s first smartphone with a significantly bigger show than its predecessors. The cellphone was discontinued a number of years in the past, but it surely nonetheless will get safety patches and technical help from Apple – maybe not for for much longer. Apple has now added the iPhone 6 to its record of “vintage” merchandise.
NFL・
daystech.org
Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet
Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
Comments / 0