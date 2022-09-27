Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
No one injured after HAZMAT crew responds to chemical leak at a Grand Forks plant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HAZMAT crews were called to the Simplot plant in Grand Forks Saturday morning after an ammonia leak. Upon arrival, all employees had already been evacuated. The HAZMAT crew worked with Simplot employees to locate the leak. Once it was found, the leak was...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 1, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Henry Wayne Vold, 39, of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct. Terry Jennings Ginder, 40, no address provided, for Drug Possession. Crystal Jo Larson, 36, of Saint Cloud, for Obstructing Legal Process.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO AMMONIA LEAK IN SIMPLOT
At approximately 09:39 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 3630 Gateway Drive, Simplot, for an ammonia leak. GFFD responded with two HAZMAT-equipped stations with HAZMAT apparatuses, one more fire engine, and a command vehicle. First arriving crews found the building evacuated of employees. With the assistance of Simplot employees, crews were able to locate the leak. After special HAZMAT suits for protection were used, entry to the facility was made, and the leak was controlled and stopped at 11:30 a.m. One employee was evaluated by Altru Paramedics on scene and released. No other injuries were reported. The leaking ammonia was confined to a room within the structure that had a ventilation system in place. No other danger existed to other structures or businesses.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver, others in car identified in Grand Forks crash after concert
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we first brought you Monday, Grand Forks Police are now identifying the driver and others involved in a single-car crash that injured six of the seven people inside. Authorities say the crash happened Monday in the 34-hundred block of Demers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
GFFD Hazmat team responds to Simplot
The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at the Simplot plant at 3630 Gateway Drive this morning (Saturday). The call came in to the GFFD just after 9:30 a.m. The department utilized two HAZMAT equipped engines with apparatuses, an additional fire engine,. and a command vehicle. When...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Travis Ryan Hilde, 35, of Lengy, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Brian Jeffrey Loe, 39, of Grand Forks, 3rd-Degree DUI.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14
The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
Reinbold convicted of murdering his wife
by April Scheinoha Reporter On Friday afternoon, a Pennington County jury convicted a rural Oklee man of murderi
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
trfradio.com
Reinbold Guilty On Both Charges
46 year old Eric Reinbold, charged with second degree murder with intent, and second degree murder while committing assault in the death of 34 year old Lissette Reinbold on July 9th 2021, has been found guilty on both counts. 12 jurors in the trial were given the case and began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
rjbroadcasting.com
American Crystal Delays Harvest For Most Districts Until Tuesday
Hillsboro, ND — The American Crystal Sugar Beet campaign will get going a little later than initially than originally planned due to heat. According to a harvest update released from American Crystal Sugar, the forecasts for the southern four districts of East Grand Forks, Crookston, Hillsboro, and Moorhead calls for highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s, which would only provide limited windows for harvest. American Crystal prefers root temperatures of the crop to be below 55 degrees for harvest. As of now, American Crystal is planning tentatively to start the harvest at Midnight on Tuesday, October 4th for those southern four districts. Temps at that time should be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, because temperatures are currently cooler up north, the Drayton District is still planning on opening their harvest campaign this Saturday at Midnight. There are still some districts conducting “soft starts.”
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GETS FRESH PRODUCE AT CORNSTALK JAMBOREE IN DOWNTOWN SQUARE ON SATURDAY MORNING
The Cornstalk Jamboree was held today in the Red Barn in the Crookston downtown square, where farmers gathered to sell some of their produce and harvest to the community. Along with purchasing produce, the community could play a Kid’s Fishing Pond or purchase an Activity Kit, listen to music performed by Alex Conwell, and purchase pumpkins, squash, and homemade vegetable soup after making a free-will donation.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS HOSTS PARK RAPIDS AND ROSEAU
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is wrapping up the regular season as they host two Section 8A teams as they host the Park Rapids Panthers and the Roseau Rams at the Crookston High School tennis courts. CROOKSTON VS PARK RAPIDS. Crookston used a bit of a different lineup in...
valleynewslive.com
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
KNOX News Radio
GF/EGF eateries announce closings
The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
Comments / 0