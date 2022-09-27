ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver

Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Google Store#Google Play#Android Auto#Smart Phone#Chromecast With Google Tv
TechRadar

Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender

Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown

Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

iPhone users complain iOS 16 is a battery drain, has other issues

Two weeks after Apple launched iOS 16, customers proceed to complain the cell OS is sucking their battery energy far too rapidly. Battery life tends to take an preliminary hit when new OSes are rolled out as a result of updates to software program and apps, in addition to the reindexing information, photographs, and different features, taxes the processor, and thus, the battery. But over time, these background updates stop, and battery utilization ranges sometimes return to regular ranges.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
daystech.org

iOS 16’s game-changing CAPTCHA bypass is about to get even better

The Completely Automated Public Turing check to inform Computers and Humans Apart is without doubt one of the web’s most annoying options. You understand it as CAPTCHA, the characteristic that forces you to determine your self as a human earlier than continuing with a login. It’s a wise safety characteristic, however that doesn’t make it any much less annoying. Now that iOS 16 is on the market on iPhone, you’ll be able to bypass most CAPTCHA techniques that may come your method. And the excellent news is the characteristic can be obtainable on extra companies quickly.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Google Play Store finally makes it easier to find Android TV and Wear OS apps

The Google Play Store is infamous for making it tough to search out apps optimized for non-phone gadgets —you have typically needed to guess and hope for one of the best. Now, nonetheless, it simply entails a few faucets. Google says it just lately added Play Store house pages to its Android app with suggestions for Android Automotive, Android TV and Wear OS apps. Visit “different gadgets” and yow will discover a well being tracker to your Galaxy Watch 5, or a video service to your Chromecast.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Google Shutting Down Stadia Cloud Gaming Platform

Google today announced that it’s shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, with entry set to finish in mid-January 2023. Google will likely be offering refunds for all {hardware} purchases, all sport purchases, and all purchases of in-app add-on content material made by the Stadia retailer. Stadia was not...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Google adds Stadia to the Google graveyard

Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, nearly three years after its launch and roughly 18 months since the company shut down its internal game development division. In a blog post, Stadia chief Phil Harrison said the platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Google Search highlights online forums like Reddit, preps translated news articles

Google appears to be like to additional enhance Search with its new “Discussions and boards” characteristic alongside information publish translations. The firm hopes that its new dialogue characteristic gives customers with insightful data because it begins its rollout on September 28 for cellular English customers. Google Search’s translated...
INTERNET
daystech.org

Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet

Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
VIDEO GAMES
daystech.org

Developers are abandoning Android apps, and users may be at risk

AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Recent knowledge exhibits that Android apps have been deserted with out replace in additional quantity than iOS or iPad apps,...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

These Awesome Photos of the Milky Way Were Taken on an iPhone 14 Pro

One iPhone 14 rumor that by no means panned out was some kind of astrophotography function, however that hasn’t stopped customers from showcasing simply what the digital camera on iPhone 14 Pro fashions can do when pointed on the evening sky. These incredible photographs shared by MacRumors forum member...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Screen Mirror to Your Roku TV?

With the Screen Mirroring feature, you can stream content from your PC or Mobile on your TV over Wi-Fi. Luckily, Roku users can access this feature as Roku TV has an inbuilt setting for screen mirroring and AirPlay. You can enable this feature and get your Roku ready for screen...
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Google Pixel Watch So Close It Prompts Setup at Electronics Store

Anyone down for a fast journey to your native electronics retailer? It could also be price a visit within the days main as much as Google’s upcoming Pixel occasion. Should you discover the best retailer, you could end up inside vary of somebody organising a model new, yet-to-be-revealed Pixel Watch.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

New patent sparks hope in reverse wireless charging iPhones

Reverse charging has been a regularly requested function amongst Apple followers for years, however now it looks as if the dream would possibly turn into a actuality due to a brand new patent filed by the corporate. Reverse charging is a function that might help you cost your iPhone wirelessly...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy