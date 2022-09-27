Read full article on original website
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver
Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
Google makes it easier to install apps on other devices from your Android phone
Google is highlighting Play Store changes that make it easier to find and install apps for other devices.
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
TechRadar
Amazon is turning your Alexa smart speaker into a Wi-Fi extender
Amazon has announced that its new Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will help to boost your home's Wi-Fi signal strength. A couple of its older Echo models will also get the feature. At its September 2022 Amazon Launch Event, the retail and device giant unveiled a new feature called Eero in...
daystech.org
Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown
Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
daystech.org
iPhone users complain iOS 16 is a battery drain, has other issues
Two weeks after Apple launched iOS 16, customers proceed to complain the cell OS is sucking their battery energy far too rapidly. Battery life tends to take an preliminary hit when new OSes are rolled out as a result of updates to software program and apps, in addition to the reindexing information, photographs, and different features, taxes the processor, and thus, the battery. But over time, these background updates stop, and battery utilization ranges sometimes return to regular ranges.
daystech.org
iOS 16’s game-changing CAPTCHA bypass is about to get even better
The Completely Automated Public Turing check to inform Computers and Humans Apart is without doubt one of the web’s most annoying options. You understand it as CAPTCHA, the characteristic that forces you to determine your self as a human earlier than continuing with a login. It’s a wise safety characteristic, however that doesn’t make it any much less annoying. Now that iOS 16 is on the market on iPhone, you’ll be able to bypass most CAPTCHA techniques that may come your method. And the excellent news is the characteristic can be obtainable on extra companies quickly.
daystech.org
Google Play Store finally makes it easier to find Android TV and Wear OS apps
The Google Play Store is infamous for making it tough to search out apps optimized for non-phone gadgets —you have typically needed to guess and hope for one of the best. Now, nonetheless, it simply entails a few faucets. Google says it just lately added Play Store house pages to its Android app with suggestions for Android Automotive, Android TV and Wear OS apps. Visit “different gadgets” and yow will discover a well being tracker to your Galaxy Watch 5, or a video service to your Chromecast.
daystech.org
Google Shutting Down Stadia Cloud Gaming Platform
Google today announced that it’s shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, with entry set to finish in mid-January 2023. Google will likely be offering refunds for all {hardware} purchases, all sport purchases, and all purchases of in-app add-on content material made by the Stadia retailer. Stadia was not...
protocol.com
Google adds Stadia to the Google graveyard
Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, nearly three years after its launch and roughly 18 months since the company shut down its internal game development division. In a blog post, Stadia chief Phil Harrison said the platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so...
daystech.org
Google Search highlights online forums like Reddit, preps translated news articles
Google appears to be like to additional enhance Search with its new “Discussions and boards” characteristic alongside information publish translations. The firm hopes that its new dialogue characteristic gives customers with insightful data because it begins its rollout on September 28 for cellular English customers. Google Search’s translated...
daystech.org
Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet
Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
daystech.org
Developers are abandoning Android apps, and users may be at risk
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Recent knowledge exhibits that Android apps have been deserted with out replace in additional quantity than iOS or iPad apps,...
daystech.org
These Awesome Photos of the Milky Way Were Taken on an iPhone 14 Pro
One iPhone 14 rumor that by no means panned out was some kind of astrophotography function, however that hasn’t stopped customers from showcasing simply what the digital camera on iPhone 14 Pro fashions can do when pointed on the evening sky. These incredible photographs shared by MacRumors forum member...
technewstoday.com
How to Screen Mirror to Your Roku TV?
With the Screen Mirroring feature, you can stream content from your PC or Mobile on your TV over Wi-Fi. Luckily, Roku users can access this feature as Roku TV has an inbuilt setting for screen mirroring and AirPlay. You can enable this feature and get your Roku ready for screen...
daystech.org
Google Pixel Watch So Close It Prompts Setup at Electronics Store
Anyone down for a fast journey to your native electronics retailer? It could also be price a visit within the days main as much as Google’s upcoming Pixel occasion. Should you discover the best retailer, you could end up inside vary of somebody organising a model new, yet-to-be-revealed Pixel Watch.
daystech.org
New patent sparks hope in reverse wireless charging iPhones
Reverse charging has been a regularly requested function amongst Apple followers for years, however now it looks as if the dream would possibly turn into a actuality due to a brand new patent filed by the corporate. Reverse charging is a function that might help you cost your iPhone wirelessly...
