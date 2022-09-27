Read full article on original website
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Michelle Pfeiffer Shared A Sweet Tribute To Coolio And His "Gracious" Personality
Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share memories of her friend, late rapper Coolio.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
Maya Hawke Would Love Her ‘Stranger Things’ Character, Robin, to Die in Season 5
Many 'Stranger Things' fans wonder which characters will be killed off in the final season. But Maya Hawke has her own opinions on who will make it out alive.
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title of Next Film
It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'
Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson Join Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple
Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson are the latest additions to Apple’s series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter.” The pair join previously announced leads Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple back in March. Per the official description of the show, it follows “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he...
People Are Sharing Their "I'm Never Cooking For This Person Again" Story, And The Ingratitude Is Enraging
"He ate one spoonful, then threw it in the trash in front of everyone."
daystech.org
Derealization, Concern, and the Feeling of Reality
When I go searching my room, I see a laptop computer, a lamp, a espresso cup, and varied different odds and ends. The temperature within the room is cool. I hear the rain falling outdoors and the occasional canine bark. This description is what it’s wish to be on this room now.
Kathryn Hahn Wears a Chocolate Brown Emilia Wickstead Dress & Black Glossy Heels to Variety’s Power of Women Event
Kathryn Hahn attended Variety’s Power of Women decked out in a chocolate brown dress. The actress took to the red carpet in a brown sleeveless dress with a long train cape attached by Emilia Wickstead, bringing just the right amount of drama for the occasion. She accessorized with a pair of cascading floral design chandelier earrings from Irene Neuwirth and a black crocodile embossed handbag by Alexis Bittar with a large silver double hoop top handle. She finished off the look with a pair of black spool heels from By Far, giving a lesson in how to wear black and brown...
daystech.org
Even an AI thinks using AI to write your homework is a bad idea
Kids on Reddit have been telling tales of utilizing OpenAI’s Playground to get straight A grades of their homework. It’s no secret, however when somebody requested the identical AI its ideas on the way it was used on this schoolyard dishonest scheme, it really made some fairly good arguments in opposition to its personal use.
daystech.org
Review – Red Matter 2
The Meta Quest 2 thus far has confirmed to be a implausible standalone system, offering an reasonably priced but highly effective introduction to the world of VR. There are some nice video games right here like Resident Evil 4 VR and the wonderful (however sadly scaled again) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, but it surely’s lacking a real killer app that may push VR to the following stage. Whilst Red Matter 2 isn’t fairly this app, it’s probably the greatest on the market.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Gets Official Title as Production Begins Next Month
The latest installment in the Planet Of The Apes saga has officially been given a title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film, which is slated to begin production next month, marks a territorial return for the long-standing franchise after the 2017 hit War for the Planet of the Apes. Broadly, the series tells the story of a planet discovered by humans where apes are a highly-advanced race, which provokes an intense grapple for power and order.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Filled Out Its Outrageously Impressive Live-Action Cast
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated hit Avatar: The Last Airbender has found most of its cast, filling out the show’s many supporting roles with both newcomers and established actors. And yes, the Cabbage Merchant is among them!. Netflix announced a slew of actors joining as members...
'Dahmer' becomes #1 series on Netflix despite heavy backlash
DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the newest true crime drama to be released on Netflix. Although there was minimal promotion for the limited series, it quickly became the most watched show on the streaming platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
The cast of ‘Bros’ and where you’ve seen them before
Easily one of the most anticipated films this year, Bros will finally be hitting screens on Sept. 30. The romantic comedy, written, executive produced, and starring Billy Eichner has gained significant buzz in the past year, and is noted for being the first comedy from a major studio with a main cast of solely LGBTQ actors.
