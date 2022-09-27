ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tim Burton
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online

Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Simpsons#Real People#Darkish#Hulk#Tiktok#Stable Diffusion
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title of Next Film

It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
MOVIES
TVLine

Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'

Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
TV SERIES
Variety

Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson Join Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple

Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson are the latest additions to Apple’s series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter.” The pair join previously announced leads Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple back in March. Per the official description of the show, it follows “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
daystech.org

Derealization, Concern, and the Feeling of Reality

When I go searching my room, I see a laptop computer, a lamp, a espresso cup, and varied different odds and ends. The temperature within the room is cool. I hear the rain falling outdoors and the occasional canine bark. This description is what it’s wish to be on this room now.
MENTAL HEALTH
Footwear News

Kathryn Hahn Wears a Chocolate Brown Emilia Wickstead Dress & Black Glossy Heels to Variety’s Power of Women Event

Kathryn Hahn attended Variety’s Power of Women decked out in a chocolate brown dress. The actress took to the red carpet in a brown sleeveless dress with a long train cape attached by Emilia Wickstead, bringing just the right amount of drama for the occasion. She accessorized with a pair of cascading floral design chandelier earrings from Irene Neuwirth and a black crocodile embossed handbag by Alexis Bittar with a large silver double hoop top handle. She finished off the look with a pair of black spool heels from By Far, giving a lesson in how to wear black and brown...
CELEBRITIES
daystech.org

Even an AI thinks using AI to write your homework is a bad idea

Kids on Reddit have been telling tales of utilizing OpenAI’s Playground to get straight A grades of their homework. It’s no secret, however when somebody requested the identical AI its ideas on the way it was used on this schoolyard dishonest scheme, it really made some fairly good arguments in opposition to its personal use.
SOFTWARE
daystech.org

Review – Red Matter 2

The Meta Quest 2 thus far has confirmed to be a implausible standalone system, offering an reasonably priced but highly effective introduction to the world of VR. There are some nice video games right here like Resident Evil 4 VR and the wonderful (however sadly scaled again) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, but it surely’s lacking a real killer app that may push VR to the following stage. Whilst Red Matter 2 isn’t fairly this app, it’s probably the greatest on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Gets Official Title as Production Begins Next Month

The latest installment in the Planet Of The Apes saga has officially been given a title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film, which is slated to begin production next month, marks a territorial return for the long-standing franchise after the 2017 hit War for the Planet of the Apes. Broadly, the series tells the story of a planet discovered by humans where apes are a highly-advanced race, which provokes an intense grapple for power and order.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The cast of ‘Bros’ and where you’ve seen them before

Easily one of the most anticipated films this year, Bros will finally be hitting screens on Sept. 30. The romantic comedy, written, executive produced, and starring Billy Eichner has gained significant buzz in the past year, and is noted for being the first comedy from a major studio with a main cast of solely LGBTQ actors.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy