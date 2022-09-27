Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
CRO plunges further as Crypto.com secures regulatory approval in France
Crypto.com has announced the approval of its operating license in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Additionally, CRO, the native token of Cronos Chain developed by Crypto.com, has not responded to the recent development. As of press time, the token is trading at $0.1098, which has...
coinchapter.com
Luna Freaks, A New Token Born from Luna Classic has Become a Global Sensation
Revival of a cryptocurrency after the loss of its glory is indeed a difficult task. However, it is not impossible. Luna Classic which was once the talk of the town is now rarely heard of. To restore the lost glory of Luna Classic, a new crypto has recently made its way into the market. With dedication and honesty as its core principles, the project wishes to create a thriving and ever-lasting ecosystem for investors.
coinchapter.com
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise
Singapore, 29th September – $INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
coinchapter.com
iToken – Brand-new crypto wallet to Web3.0 introduced
IToken the new mobile based crypto wallet gets funder by Huobi. People may not have heard of iToken, but they must need a easy-use crypto wallet in Web3.0, which has user-friendly interface that is easy for beginner to navigate. Unlike other cryptocurrency wallet who focus on user experience of the main use of wallet, sending and receiving crypto, iToken has more unique features that make it more educational and the best choice for beginner to use.
coinchapter.com
$GULF TEAM CATCHES ITS LAST BREATH BEFORE RELEASING VERY SOON 2 MAJOR BULL RUNS IN THE CRYPTO WORLD
GulfCoin ($GULF) Team has been silently building considerable projects that will be major milestones in its continuing road map of growth and development. GULF Exchange aka GulfEx is getting ready to be released in its 1st version. The exchange platform was built to be user-friendly as well as it is equipped with high technical aspects and security schemes.
coinchapter.com
World Of Farms, A P2E Game Pushed into the Limelight Owing to its Strong Core Foundations
Play-to-Earn (P2E) is a revolutionizing initiative that has taken the world by storm. Initially, gaming was restricted to people having fun, but the introduction of earning opportunities into the gaming industry has turned it into more of a sought-after profession. The gaming industry has become quite popular but it still hasn’t reached its full potential. There are great market opportunities at the place where the roads of web3 and gaming cross. This is supported by statistics that show that 20% of the entire NFT volume sold in 2021 comprised gaming related-assets. Moreover, 49% of the crypto wallet activity was merely due to the purchase and sale of game-related products. From the first quarter of 2021 till the first quarter of 2022 the Blockchain gaming Industry has seen an exponential growth of 2000%.
coinchapter.com
Saitama introduced a decentralized ecosystem to make cryptocurrency simple and safer.
Saitama is a Web 3.0 innovation company that focuses on a decentralized money ecosystem for daily existence. The innovations such as blockchain and digital currencies address a splendid future for decentralized money, assisting in understanding the fundamental concepts and abilities required. The global community organization develops an ecosystem and connects individuals to decentralized money to make cryptocurrency easy and stable. It provides a decentralized ecosystem for people of any cultures, ages, and economic statuses.
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Restarts Rally, Why The Bulls Could Aim Minimum $0.6
Ripple price started a fresh rally from the $0.420 support zone. XRP is trading well above a crucial bullish trend line with support at $0.450 on the 4-hours chart. The bulls may perhaps aim a fresh multi-month high above the $0.55 resistance. Ripple’s XRP gained over 10% and traded above...
coinchapter.com
AlfCoin Establishes Itself as a Exclusive Hedge Fund Cryptocurrency in The Industry.
Announcing AlfCoin, a new hedge fund that will revolutionize the world of crypto finance. AlfCoin will be a one-of-a-kind hedge fund serving everyone. Through this venture, we will bring cryptoverse and trading assets together. ALFCOIN’s main purpose is to fill the gap between cryptocurrency and asset trading. Up until now...
coinchapter.com
CoinW Attends Asia’s Top Crypto Event TOKEN2049 to Facilitate Industry Cooperation
On September 28 and 29, 2022, Singapore, Asia’s premier cryptocurrency conference, TOKEN2049, was grandly held at the landmark, Marina Bay Sands. CoinW, a world-class comprehensive crypto asset trading platform, also demonstrated its strength to attendees and global users through the event. With more than 7,000 attendees from around the world to discuss topics ranging from the changing regulatory environment, institutional investment trends, rise of the Metaverse and Web3 as well as industry development and opportunities, to boost cooperation in the industry.
coinchapter.com
Arbswap Launches the Nova Accelerator to Support Arbitrum’s Ecosystem Growth
Arbswap, the Arbitrum-native automated market maker decentralized exchange, has seen a significant amount of progress over the past months. Following the migration of its contracts to the Arbitrum Nova network, Arbswap has recently launched the Nova Accelerator with support from Old Fashion Research, a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund. By establishing the Accelerator, Arbswap has set out to support the growth of Arbitrum Nova’s ecosystem through investments and advisory services for projects building on the platform. According to Arbswap, the Nova Accelerator aims to invest $10 million in the Arbitrum Nova ecosystem.
coinchapter.com
Alex Mashinsky resigns after crashing Celsius Network to ground — CEL tanks
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Celsius Network (CEL) CEO Alex Mashinsky has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the company. In a letter submitted on Tuesday, September 27, Mashinsky said he is stepping down from all positions in the company and its subsidiaries. However, he informed me that he would retain his position as a director of the firm.
coinchapter.com
Is NEXO the next ‘Celsius’? Analyst says yes.
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The infamous Terra implosion left many threats behind for the whole CeFi sector. One of the victims was Celsius, a lending/borrowing platform that filed for bankruptcy in July 2022. Meanwhile, the faulty liquidity ripples continue to go through the sector, and some experts suggest another crypto lender, Nexo, might be next.
coinchapter.com
Bank of England announces £65B QE — Crypto market steady
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – On Sep. 28, the Bank of England stepped into Britain’s bond market and plans to buy out £65 billion (approximately $70 billion) in long-dated gilts, a type of government bond that makes up a large proportion of pension pots. Bank of England wants to...
coinchapter.com
ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Highly Bullish Vs Bitcoin Above This Crucial Support
Ether price started a downside correction from the 0.0855BTC resistance zone. ETH/BTC is still above a crucial bullish trend line with at 0.0650BTC on the daily chart. There could be a fresh increase if there is no downside break below 0.0650BTC. Ethereum’s ETH is correcting gains from the 0.085BTC zone....
coinchapter.com
RBI Raises Repo Rate by 0.5%, Saving Schemes Interest, EMIs Likely to Jump
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a hike of 50 basis points (bps) (0.5%) in its key lending rate or repo rate. The hike would see India’s repo rate jump to 5.9%, a three-year high. The monetary policy committee (MPC) announced its...
coinchapter.com
Chinese authorities claim beating Bitcoin as yuan sinks to 2008 low
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – After recently busting a crypto-related money laundering ring, the Chinese government trumpeted success in suppressing Bitcoin and online lending. In detail, on Sep 26, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, declared it “comprehensively cleaned up and rectified the financial order.”
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin sector plagued by wash trading — report
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — A few weeks ago, Forbes published a story that strikingly called the crypto world to take notice. Its correspondent Javier Paz reported that 51% of Bitcoin’s daily trading volumes are “bogus.”. The article says that the fake trades are due to “Wash Trading.” In...
coinchapter.com
Fellaz Announces Ultra Korea Giveaway & Platform Update
Fellaz, a multichain Web3 entertainment ecosystem, recently announced a partnership with UC Global, a lifestyle and entertainment company based in Seoul, to build out Web3 infrastructures and experiences for massive events like Ultra Korea. UC Global produces global music festivals in Asia like Ultra (the worldwide edition of Ultra Music...
