Play-to-Earn (P2E) is a revolutionizing initiative that has taken the world by storm. Initially, gaming was restricted to people having fun, but the introduction of earning opportunities into the gaming industry has turned it into more of a sought-after profession. The gaming industry has become quite popular but it still hasn’t reached its full potential. There are great market opportunities at the place where the roads of web3 and gaming cross. This is supported by statistics that show that 20% of the entire NFT volume sold in 2021 comprised gaming related-assets. Moreover, 49% of the crypto wallet activity was merely due to the purchase and sale of game-related products. From the first quarter of 2021 till the first quarter of 2022 the Blockchain gaming Industry has seen an exponential growth of 2000%.

