Respiratory Therapy places first in statewide competition
LUMBERTON — Last week, Respiratory Therapy students at Robeson Community College traveled to Winston Salem and participated in the First
The Robesonian
Homecomings in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear School Systems announce remote learning day for Friday
(WWAY) — School systems around the Cape Fear are beginning to announce changes to their Friday schedule ahead of the impacts from Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County Schools, Pender County Schools, Bladen County Schools and Brunswick County Schools have announced they will operate on a remote learning schedule on Friday, September 30th.
columbuscountynews.com
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
nrcolumbus.com
County school system offers signing bonuses for teachers
Up to 10 successful applicants could receive $5,000 signing bonuses from Columbus County Schools for stepping into vacancies now advertised on the school system’s employment website. Most of the signing bonuses are designated for academic teachers of varying subjects and grades. However, one is for a school psychologist and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shelter opening in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter will be opening at Edgewood Elementary School located at 317 E Calhoun St. in Whiteville at 1:00pm. This shelter is pet friendly. Columbus County Commissioners recently declared a State of Emergency for Columbus County due to Hurricane Ian. The Columbus County Emergency...
WECT
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
nrcolumbus.com
Week 7 Columbus County football preview
The unsettled weather expected with the approach of Hurricane Ian late this week caused school athletic administrators to move games to Thursday. This is the opening week of Waccamaw Conference play. Whiteville (4–1) at East Columbus (2–3)
whqr.org
Weeks after disagreement with CFCC President, trustee removed from board
For more than ten years Jimmy Hopkins has served on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, but on Monday his decade-long tenure came to an abrupt halt. On September 26, Hopkins was formally removed from the board by the New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. Since the county commissioners appointed Hopkins to his role, Olson-Boseman sent him a letter citing county policy on missing more than three meetings as the justification.
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
nrcolumbus.com
Column: Fair Bluff mayor: All downtown property owners interested in buyout
Several people in the town of Fair Bluff have asked about what our plans are in regards to some type of groundbreaking ceremony for the uptown project. We have reached out to our project engineers and have discussed that possibility. It will obviously take some level of coordination, but we are thinking about some type of ceremony to draw attention to the historical significance of this project. The existing downtown has been around for over a hundred years. We can all be hopeful that the new uptown will last that long as well. It does seem fitting to have a formal kick-off to this construction project. We also want to obviously ask our Chamber of Commerce to help us with this ceremony. Please stay tuned to this column space in the weeks ahead as we finalize a program for uptown’s start.
Tropical Storm Ian prompts court, class closures
ROCKINGHAM — With Richmond County under a tropical storm warning, local officials are taking precautions and issuing closing announcements. Court sessions in Richmond, Scotland and Anson counties are canceled on Friday, Sept. 30, however the courthouses in each of the three counties will still be open for business, according to Superior Court Manager Chad Haywood.
nrcolumbus.com
Ian brings early power outages to Columbus County [free read]
Nearly 3,000 homes across Columbus County were without power early Friday afternoon as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to Columbus County Assistant Manager Nick West, who serves as the county’s emergency services director. West was positioned in the county’s new Emergency Operations Center in downtown Whiteville. Representatives from...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center names executive director
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center is proud to announce Shametra Swaringer, MSN, RN, CCRN, has been named Executive Director of MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. Formerly, she served as Critical Care Services Director in the Florence Division. Swaringer is responsible for ensuring continued excellent care to the community. As the...
