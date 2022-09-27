Several people in the town of Fair Bluff have asked about what our plans are in regards to some type of groundbreaking ceremony for the uptown project. We have reached out to our project engineers and have discussed that possibility. It will obviously take some level of coordination, but we are thinking about some type of ceremony to draw attention to the historical significance of this project. The existing downtown has been around for over a hundred years. We can all be hopeful that the new uptown will last that long as well. It does seem fitting to have a formal kick-off to this construction project. We also want to obviously ask our Chamber of Commerce to help us with this ceremony. Please stay tuned to this column space in the weeks ahead as we finalize a program for uptown’s start.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO