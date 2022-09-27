ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades

IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
iPhone 6 is now considered a ‘Vintage’ product by Apple

IPhone 6 will definitely stay within the reminiscence of many Apple customers because it was the corporate’s first smartphone with a significantly bigger show than its predecessors. The cellphone was discontinued a number of years in the past, but it surely nonetheless will get safety patches and technical help from Apple – maybe not for for much longer. Apple has now added the iPhone 6 to its record of “vintage” merchandise.
Here are the new features Amazon is adding to Alexa

While new gadgets tend to dominate Amazon's annual Devices and Services Event, the company still has a few upgrades planned for its ubiquitous digital assistant. So here are all the fresh features and skills Amazon is planning to add to Alexa. For people trying to shop for a new outfit,...
How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device

You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
These 80+ apps could be running adware on your iPhone or Android device

Cybersecurity company Human has uncovered another adware campaign engaging in ad fraud that is targeting iOS and Android devices. In the simplest terms, ad fraud allows a bad actor to either visibly spam an app with ads, or to manipulate the code in such a way that the ads are invisible to the user while the bad actor extracts advertising money from a marketer.
Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion

The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
Galaxy S21 October Update Fixes Missing Text Bug on Verizon

The Galaxy S22 virtually acquired Android 13 and One UI 5 yesterday, solely to disappoint in one other provider slip-up. Today, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 strains are additionally getting updates, solely with out the false hope. The Verizon Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are...
AI Laser That Kills Cockroaches Created, Dubbed ‘A Little Dangerous’

A brand new paper just lately revealed that a synthetic intelligence-driven laser that may determine and zap cockroaches has been developed. According to a paper printed on September 21 within the journal Oriental Insects, this laser marks a brand new methodology of pest control, with the flexibility to kill particular person bugs from a distance of as much as 4 ft away with out using dangerous pesticides.
Google Shutters Stadia, Its Cloud Gaming Service, After 3 Years

Google is pulling the plug on its cloud gaming streamer, Stadia. The service, which was launched just three years ago, will wind down with a final shutdown effective on January 18, 2023. The search engine company shared the news in a blog post, describing that the cloud gaming service hadn’t...
Eufy launches the next generation of its home security camera system

Smart dwelling firm Eufy’s new wi-fi safety digicam, the EufyCam 3, bumps up the decision to 4K and provides a built-in photo voltaic panel to increase the year-long battery life even additional. But its greatest options come from the brand new HomeBase 3 hub the digicam connects to wirelessly. This provides native processing of video to ship you an alert when it spots an individual, pet, or car, plus facial recognition so it will probably inform you if it’s a stranger or a member of the family.
