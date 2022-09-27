ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Latvian leader's party expected to fare well in election

Polling stations opened Saturday in Latvia for a general election influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, disintegration among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority and the economy, particularly high energy prices.Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter with up to 20% support. Karins, who became head of Latvia's government in January 2019, currently leads a four-party minority coalition that along with New Unity includes the center-right National Alliance, the centrist Development/For!, and the Conservatives.Support for parties catering to the ethnic-Russian minority that makes up over 25% of...
ELECTIONS
Education Department Tightens Eligibility For Student Debt Relief

The Department of Education connected Thursday tightened eligibility criteria for President Joe Biden’s pupil indebtedness forgiveness program arsenic GOP-led states sued to artifact the relief. The section said those with privately owned national pupil loans, including Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans, tin nary longer use for Biden’s...
EDUCATION

