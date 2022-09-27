Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
Eagles Black Alternate Helmets Dates Revealed
Eagles Fans all around the Delaware Valley are reacting to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new alternate helmet that they will wear in three games this season. The team announcded during the summer they would wear the new black helmet for one season, and it will be replaced with a Kelly Green helmet in 2023.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks, odds: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
Yardbarker
Jacksonville Jaguars will give the Eagles their toughest test yet
Here’s everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson came to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 determined to improve the locker room relationships with the players, coaches, and front office. The stench of the Chip Kelly era ended just two years after Pederson’s arrival with the team celebrating their first Lombardi trophy. He will always be seen as a hero of the franchise for helping to guide the team to a Super Bowl win, and against the Patriots dynasty no less. But Pederson’s fall was just as meteoric as his rise in Philly.
NBC Sports
Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice
Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
What to know about the Browns' Week 4 game against Atlanta
The Cleveland Browns will look to make it back-to-back wins this weekend. Here is a look at their next matchup. BASICS ■ Who: Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2) ■ When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
FOX Sports
Colts' Taylor, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score
In the blink of an eye, Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us, and with it comes the best bets to reach the end zone. Taylor’s production has waned since Week 1, going scoreless in his past two games, but he’s primed to correct his course this week against a Titans team that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs, allowing 145 yards on the ground on average. With juicy -200 odds to score going in, Taylor is one of the week’s best bets to find the end zone.
NBC Sports
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
The current Jaguars coach led Philadelphia to its first franchise Super Bowl title back in 2018.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0