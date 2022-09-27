Read full article on original website
Oil Prices Find Some Support
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
Tullow Not The Right Suitor, Capricorn Merging With NewMed
Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm listed in London. — Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm and one of the largest upstream energy independents listed in London. Capricorn said...
ONE-Dyas Going Ahead With $500MM North Sea Gas Field Development
ONE-Dyas has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. ONE-Dyas, together with partners EBN and Hansa Hydrocarbons, has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. The decision involves an investment...
Eni Picks Saipem For Work On Baleine Project In Ivory Coast
Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in the Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion Euro ($971 million) overall. — Italian engineering company Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in the Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion Euro ($971 million) overall. The contracts have been assigned by the...
Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
Wartsila and CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels. — Technology group Wartsila and Brazil-based CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil.
Oil Rallies Amid Dwindling Stockpiles and Growing Energy Conflict
Oil jumped the most since July as an escalating energy conflict with Russia and declining US inventories raised the prospect of supplies tightening in the near term. West Texas Intermediate settled above $82 a barrel after rising 4.7%, the most in a single day since mid-July. US crude stockpiles fell last week for the first time in a month as some regional fuel stockpiles declined precariously. The European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Russia while three ruptured pipelines in the Baltic Sea are widely suspected to be the result of sabotage. A weaker US dollar also bolstered Wednesday’s rally.
Vaalco Completes One More Etame Field Well
Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well in the Etame field offshore Gabon. Oil and gas company Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well from the Southeast Etame North Tchibala platform in the Etame field off Gabon. Vaalco said that...
BP, Hertz Working On EV Charging Station Network
Hertz and oil major BP have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of a national network of EV charging stations. — U.S. car rental company Hertz and oil major BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a national network of EV charging stations.
Oil Down on Falling Equities and Slowdown Fears
Oil fell with sinking equities following fresh signals of economic tightening ahead, offsetting the bite of any potential OPEC+ supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate edged lower to settle near $81 a barrel after floundering in a $3 range on Thursday. Crude was pressured by stock market fluctuations after equities plunged at the open as Federal Reserve officials doubled down on future rate hikes.
Princeton to Cut Holdings in Publicly Traded Fossil-Fuel Companies
Princeton University is moving to sever financial ties with fossil-fuel companies, including energy giants Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc., as the school distances itself from major greenhouse-gas emitters. The university’s endowment, the fourth-largest in the US, “will also eliminate all holdings in publicly traded fossil-fuel companies,” Princeton said...
Pound news – live: Truss admits ‘disruption’ in markets as S&P downgrades UK outlook
Prime minister Liz Truss has said that her economic plan involves “disruption in the short term”. Her comments come as the S&P ratings on the UK has now changed their outlook from stable to negative this evening. Writing in The Sun, Ms Truss admitted that “not everyone will like what we are doing”. She said: “We need to get things done in this country more quickly. So I am going to do things differently. It involves difficult decisions and does involve disruption in the short term.” Following a tumultous week for the financial market, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he...
OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet to decide November output levels on Oct. 5. — OPEC+ has begun discussions about cutting oil output when it meets next week, as a fragile global economy continues to pressure crude prices. The size of the potential supply...
Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
Oil prices have given up nearly all their 2022 gains, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new market report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “We see the Q3 oil surplus - unanticipated by overly-bullish U.S. investment bank and consultant consensus - as the main reason for the recent fall,” the analysts stated in the report.
Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
Natural gas prices in Europe fell as energy ministers backed measures to contain a crisis that’s threatening the region’s economy. Dutch gas for November delivery dropped as much as 4%, extending Thursday’s decline. Ministers gathering for a second emergency meeting this month supported an initial package, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies. A cap on gas prices could be discussed, but there’s unlikely to be a decision.
Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
'There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf'. — The Norwegian Government has announced that it has decided to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
