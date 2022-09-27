Read full article on original website
Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil price will be $88.74 per barrel at the end of the year. That was the average response executives from 159 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of 2022 as part of the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $122 per barrel.
Oil Posts First Quarterly Loss in Two Years as Recession Fears Grow
Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100...
Oil Rallies Amid Dwindling Stockpiles and Growing Energy Conflict
Oil jumped the most since July as an escalating energy conflict with Russia and declining US inventories raised the prospect of supplies tightening in the near term. West Texas Intermediate settled above $82 a barrel after rising 4.7%, the most in a single day since mid-July. US crude stockpiles fell last week for the first time in a month as some regional fuel stockpiles declined precariously. The European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Russia while three ruptured pipelines in the Baltic Sea are widely suspected to be the result of sabotage. A weaker US dollar also bolstered Wednesday’s rally.
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to.
OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet to decide November output levels on Oct. 5. — OPEC+ has begun discussions about cutting oil output when it meets next week, as a fragile global economy continues to pressure crude prices. The size of the potential supply...
Ukraine news latest: Putin set to make huge announcement today as US will ‘never’ recognise Russia’s annexation attempts
VLADIMIR Putin will annex four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony today after Russia claimed they won so-called referendums. The Russian leader will claim victory in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia following sham referendums over recent days. Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said: "In the...
Taliban Sign Deal With Russia to Buy Cheap Oil and Gas
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have signed an agreement with Russia to import fuel and wheat at a discount. — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have signed an agreement with Russia to import fuel and wheat at a discount as the country struggles to feed its population and seeks to boost regional trade a year after regaining power.
Oil Prices Find Some Support
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test
Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.Going after two such influential U.N. members — two of the five permanent members of the Security Council no less — at the same time will be no small political task, diplomats and rights advocates say. It testifies to a growing rift between democracies and more...
Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
Oil prices have given up nearly all their 2022 gains, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new market report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “We see the Q3 oil surplus - unanticipated by overly-bullish U.S. investment bank and consultant consensus - as the main reason for the recent fall,” the analysts stated in the report.
Biden Admin Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran Oil Exports
The U.S. imposed sanctions on a Chinese crude-oil storage operator and nine other entities accused of violating restrictions on Iranian oil exports. The US imposed sanctions on a Chinese crude-oil storage operator and nine other entities accused of violating restrictions on Iranian oil exports, as the Biden administration looks for ways to sever a financial lifeline and press Tehran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
Natural gas prices in Europe fell as energy ministers backed measures to contain a crisis that’s threatening the region’s economy. Dutch gas for November delivery dropped as much as 4%, extending Thursday’s decline. Ministers gathering for a second emergency meeting this month supported an initial package, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies. A cap on gas prices could be discussed, but there’s unlikely to be a decision.
Princeton to Cut Holdings in Publicly Traded Fossil-Fuel Companies
Princeton University is moving to sever financial ties with fossil-fuel companies, including energy giants Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc., as the school distances itself from major greenhouse-gas emitters. The university’s endowment, the fourth-largest in the US, “will also eliminate all holdings in publicly traded fossil-fuel companies,” Princeton said...
Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
Gas prices appear like a leaf in the wind, with little indication on how far they will be carried and in what direction. That’s what Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, adding that current energy crisis forces intensified this week with gas market concerns centering around the news of subsea damage that has caused leaks on both the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.
12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) revealed Tuesday that it has activated its hurricane response team and that it is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico as they evacuate platforms and rigs in response to Hurricane Ian. Based on data from offshore operator...
Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law.
Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
Wartsila and CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels. — Technology group Wartsila and Brazil-based CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil.
Dozen Countries Commit $94B For Clean Energy Demo Projects
A dozen countries came together during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum to commit $94 billion for clean energy demonstration projects. — A dozen countries came together during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum to commit $94 billion for clean energy demonstration projects. The United States concluded the first-ever...
Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
On September 27, several leaks were found in the Nord Steam 1 and 2 (NS1 and NS2) pipelines in Danish and Swedish territory, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Fabian Ronningen highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “The leaks were described as very large, and the operator Nord...
ONE-Dyas Going Ahead With $500MM North Sea Gas Field Development
ONE-Dyas has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. ONE-Dyas, together with partners EBN and Hansa Hydrocarbons, has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. The decision involves an investment...
