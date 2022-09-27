ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham: Lakers Still ‘Working Hard’ To Get Dennis Schroder’s Visa Issue Sorted Out

Dennis Schroder has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the point guard has yet to practice with the team due to immigration paperwork. Schroder is understood to have signed a guaranteed one-year minimum deal with L.A. this summer after a superb performance at the 2022 EuroBasket. The 29-year-old playmaker averaged averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in eight games, finishing in third with Germany.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN projects OKC Thunder win total for upcoming 2022-23 season

ESPN released its yearly record predictions for all 30 NBA teams. The records are projected by Kevin Pelton, who uses the following formula for this exercise:. “Nonetheless, statistical projections can be revealing. Mine are based on a combination of my SCHOENE player projections for box score stats as well as three-year, luck-adjusted RAPM from NBAshotcharts.com. I estimate games played based on those missed over the past three years then make subjective predictions for playing time.”
NBA

Thunder Announces Broadcast Information for 2022-23 Season

Bally Sports+ subscription streaming service added as new option to watch Thunder games. OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 – Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast 81 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 82 regular-season games during the 2022-23 season. The Nov. 1 home game vs. the Orlando Magic is scheduled to air exclusively on TNT.
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a four-year drought by qualifying for the NBA Playoffs. After an electrifying play-in victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, the T-Wolves lost the opening round series of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.
lastwordonsports.com

Los Angeles Clippers 2022-2023 Season Preview

This 2022-2023 NBA Season is the best chance for the Los Angeles Clippers to give them its first NBA Championship in franchise history. Clippers fans are hoping after a year of recovery for small forward Kawhi Leonard after suffering a partially torn ACL in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is enough to get him ready for the season. There is also a lot of hype for shooting guard/small forward Paul George, head coach Ty Lue, and an incredibly deep and talented roster. After some serious moves in the off-season and some development, the Clippers are hoping the curse that started in the Lob City era is over to get the NBA title they have craved.
