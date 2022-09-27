Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Deion Sanders Discusses Double Standard Amid Job Rumors
Coach Prime has a bone to pick with the disparity in interest in him as a coach and HBCU players as NFL prospects.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
Brittney Griner's former college coach Kim Mulkey faces criticism over refusal to comment on basketball star's detainment in Russia
Kim Mulkey, who coached Brittney Griner for four years at Baylor University, is facing criticism over her refusal to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia at a media conference earlier this week.
Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025
On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
RELATED PEOPLE
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'
Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Lip-reading fans are convinced that cameras caught Jimmy Garoppolo ripping Kyle Shanahan's play calls
Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos was a beyond frustrating effort for the San Francisco 49ers. In their first game since Trey Lance went down with a season-ending leg injury, Jimmy Garoppolo was tasked once again with leading the Niners offense. And, well, he did not seem to...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It must stop!' Philadelphia Eagles players react to high school football player shot and killed
Eagles React to Roxborough Shooting: "We have to do better. We have to protect our children." - A.J. Brown. "Sports are supposed to be a safe haven." - Lane Johnson
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
Comments / 1