WLFI.com
Candidates for Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff square off in debate
Current sheriff Bob Goldsmith faced challenger Jason Huber in an hour-long debate. The two candidates each answered about fifteen questions. Candidates for Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff square off in debate. Goldsmith said he has spoken with the county council and commissioners numerous times to ask for raises for his employees. Huber...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Current Publishing
Carmel school board member: Candidates with ‘vendetta’ or ‘agenda’ should reconsider run
Correction: The original version of this story misstated the timeline for social studies materials adoption. The school board approved social studies materials on June 27. Carmel Clay Schools is embracing a more inquiry-based approach in its social studies curriculum, meaning students will be encouraged to engage with multiple sources and ask questions rather than focus on memorizing dates and facts from textbooks.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
Indiana Department of Correction leader stepping down to join lobbying firm
Indiana’s prison system is getting a new leader. The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter will step down next month. He’s leaving his position for a job in the private sector, working for a major law and lobbying firm. Carter was appointed...
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
WLFI.com
IURC approves rate hike
INDIANA (WLFI) — Duke Energy customers are being hit with another rate hike. This time, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved Duke's request for a 7.2% rate increase. It's the second rate hike in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October. Duke Energy says the...
WLFI.com
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
WLFI.com
Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette receives $45,000 grant
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Good news for Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette, they have received a $45,000 grant. That's all thanks to NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The grant specifically goes towards the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park field trips. Biztown helps to analyze financial literacy,...
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
Daily Standard
Armory for sale
ST. MARYS - City council members during their regular Monday meeting heard first reading of an ordinance to purchase the former Ohio Army National Guard Armory building. City Public Service and Safety director Greg Foxhoven said the National Guard left the armory in 2020 and relocated to Lima. The building has since sat empty.
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
