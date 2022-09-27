I consider myself an independent. The stage of politics has never interested me unless you count my 3-year stint of Student Government in High School. Even then, I saw what limited power you really have to make a change. Make me a Benevolent Dictator, I would be highly interested in that job. As a mother, I would make my platform one I think we can all get behind and should be asking our current politicians why we don’t have any of these.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO