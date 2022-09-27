ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
NFL
SheKnows

Not Even Hurricane Ian Can Bring Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Back Together

If the threat of an impending natural disaster can’t bring Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen back together, we’re not sure anything can. According to Page Six, a source shared both Brady and Bündchen are currently in Miami, Florida waiting out Hurricane Ian, but the two are staying at separate homes. Bündchen is reportedly at a home the couple rented while their “Billionaire Bunker” mansion on Indian Creek Island was being renovated. Reports haven’t made it clear exactly where Brady is sheltering from the storm, only that he is not at the same residence as Bündchen. The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback talked a bit...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
msn.com

A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex

Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Drew Brees offers honest marital advice to Tom Brady

Tom Brady is pledged to work for Fox Sports whenever he retires from playing football. That day may come sooner rather than later if Brady wants to stay married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen reportedly gave an ultimatum to Brady, telling him that this will be his last season...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy