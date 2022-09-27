Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career. According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband. Gisele, arguably the most...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Tom Brady’s Marital Issues Are More ‘Complicated’ Than Just His NFL Return: Report
More details about Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues have reportedly come to light. Most reports have blamed Brady coming out of retirement for the divide between the couple. Yet new reports are stating their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL.”
Not Even Hurricane Ian Can Bring Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Back Together
If the threat of an impending natural disaster can’t bring Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen back together, we’re not sure anything can. According to Page Six, a source shared both Brady and Bündchen are currently in Miami, Florida waiting out Hurricane Ian, but the two are staying at separate homes. Bündchen is reportedly at a home the couple rented while their “Billionaire Bunker” mansion on Indian Creek Island was being renovated. Reports haven’t made it clear exactly where Brady is sheltering from the storm, only that he is not at the same residence as Bündchen. The Tampa Buccaneers quarterback talked a bit...
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Gisele Reportedly Has 1 Notable Priority Amid Marriage Drama
Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen has been a major topic of conversation over the last few months. The couple are reportedly on the outs, either because of Brady's decision to unretire from football or, as Page Six previously reported, "the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”
Drew Brees offers honest marital advice to Tom Brady
Tom Brady is pledged to work for Fox Sports whenever he retires from playing football. That day may come sooner rather than later if Brady wants to stay married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen reportedly gave an ultimatum to Brady, telling him that this will be his last season...
