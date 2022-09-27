Read full article on original website
SD bridge to be dedicated in honor of US Army PVT Frederic Schroeder
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony tomorrow (Oct. 1, 2022) to honor U.S. Army Private Frederic Schroeder. The ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. (CT) at the Madison City Armory (198 VanEps Avenue N) in Madison. The Big Sioux River Bridge...
O’Gorman Sweeps After Pierre Starts Well
PIERRE – A strong start led to a set point in the first set for Pierre Governor Volleyball Thursday. But the defending AA champs fended it off, then went away with a win. O’Gorman defeated Pierre in three sets at the Riggs High Gym, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15. Pierre...
