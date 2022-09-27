Matching Student Scholarship Grant Now Being Accepted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Applications for the 2022–2023 Matching Student Scholarship grant are currently being accepted by the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a section of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. By matching donations at a 1:1 ratio with the available funding of up to $7.5 million, applicants can provide up to $15 million in scholarships for citizens of Colorado. According to COSI, over the course of the next five years, these funds might assist more than 5,000 students in earning a credential or degree.

“This program was created to reduce costs and maximize value for Colorado students. We challenge our partners to engage donors and draw down these funds to provide critical scholarships,” said Dr. Cynthia Armendariz, managing director of COSI.

$5.2 million is available for counties to provide funding for county residents at Colorado public institutions of higher education.

$1.5 million is available to Colorado public institutions of higher education for use at the institution.

$800,000 is available for workforce and industry—for these grants, the organization must focus on completion in specific high-need industries or for specific vulnerable populations at Colorado public institutions of higher education.

By October 9, 2022, fall applications must be filed. Only for county and institution of higher education funding, a second application window will open in the spring of 2023. On the COSI website and in the request for proposals, a complete timeline and schedule are available. It is recommended that organizations interested in applying see the 2022–2023 MSS instructional film.

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) was established to enhance the number of underrepresented students who earn postsecondary certificates and degrees. The initiative takes on this problem from two angles: affordability and accessibility. Programs that will aid in preparing students for higher education and assisting them in completing it are funded by COSI in order to promote accessibility. COSI offers matching funding for community scholarships to promote accessibility.

