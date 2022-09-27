Burton Albion star William Kokolo denies three charges of rape as he’s banned from leaving UK

A LEAGUE One footballer denied three charges of rape today before he was banned from leaving the UK.

Burton Albion star William Kokolo appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today charged with the offences which were allegedly committed against one woman on the same day.

Burton Albion football William Kokolo has denied three charges of rape Credit: SWNS

Kokolo was released on conditional bail and ordered to hand over his passport Credit: Getty

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today Credit: PA

Kokolo, 22, allegedly assaulted the woman in the Birmingham area on February 13 this year.

The judge denied the Burton Albion defender's application to be allowed to travel to Paris in November for his sister's wedding and ordered Kokolo to surrender his passport.

French-born Kokolo, who wore a navy suit, white shirt and black tie, was granted conditional bail.

A preliminary trial date has been set for June next year with his next court appearance scheduled for March.

During the 19-minute hearing, the footballer only spoke when asked to confirm his name and pleas.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said: "Williams Kokolo would you stand up please.

"I have fixed your trial for the 5th of June next year, although enquiries will be made behind the scenes to find if it will be possible to take place some earlier time.

"You will be back before the court on the 3rd March next year.

"You've been on bail and I enlarge your bail on the following terms.

"You must not leave the United Kingdom and your passport must be surrendered and you must not apply for travel documents.

"If you move permanent address you must inform your solicitors.

"If you breach any of those conditions you will be arrested."

Kokolo joined Burton Albion at the start of this year.

A club statement said: "Burton Albion is fully aware of the charges that have been made against one of our players and the club has spoken to the player and his legal representatives.

"As this is an ongoing legal process, the club is unable to make any further comment until legal proceedings are concluded."