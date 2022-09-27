ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Burton Albion star William Kokolo denies three charges of rape as he’s banned from leaving UK

By Morgan Johnson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A LEAGUE One footballer denied three charges of rape today before he was banned from leaving the UK.

Burton Albion star William Kokolo appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today charged with the offences which were allegedly committed against one woman on the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJZG1_0iCbgvIH00
Burton Albion football William Kokolo has denied three charges of rape Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd0MT_0iCbgvIH00
Kokolo was released on conditional bail and ordered to hand over his passport Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hB378_0iCbgvIH00
He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today Credit: PA

Kokolo, 22, allegedly assaulted the woman in the Birmingham area on February 13 this year.

The judge denied the Burton Albion defender's application to be allowed to travel to Paris in November for his sister's wedding and ordered Kokolo to surrender his passport.

French-born Kokolo, who wore a navy suit, white shirt and black tie, was granted conditional bail.

A preliminary trial date has been set for June next year with his next court appearance scheduled for March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fsbl7_0iCbgvIH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzqnv_0iCbgvIH00

During the 19-minute hearing, the footballer only spoke when asked to confirm his name and pleas.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said: "Williams Kokolo would you stand up please.

"I have fixed your trial for the 5th of June next year, although enquiries will be made behind the scenes to find if it will be possible to take place some earlier time.

"You will be back before the court on the 3rd March next year.

"You've been on bail and I enlarge your bail on the following terms.

"You must not leave the United Kingdom and your passport must be surrendered and you must not apply for travel documents.

"If you move permanent address you must inform your solicitors.

"If you breach any of those conditions you will be arrested."

Kokolo joined Burton Albion at the start of this year.

A club statement said: "Burton Albion is fully aware of the charges that have been made against one of our players and the club has spoken to the player and his legal representatives.

"As this is an ongoing legal process, the club is unable to make any further comment until legal proceedings are concluded."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger and bragged about it ‘makes bid for release’

Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed a stranger to death and was only caught after bragging about it is seeking to be released from prison after 25 years.Sharon Carr was just 12 years old when she knifed 18-year-old Katie Rackliff more than 30 times in an unprovoked attack in June 1992.The killer, dubbed the Devil’s Daughter, had picked the teenage hairdresser out at random as she walked home from a nightclub in Surrey.The murder went unsolved for two years until Carr attacked a girl with a knife at school in Camberley, Surrey, in June 1994, and tried to strangle two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre

FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Williams Kokolo
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Paris#Violent Crime#Birmingham Crown Court#French
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Actor Stephen Tompkinson, 56, will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to GBH in 'self defence' attack that 'left victim with a fractured skull and unable to work'

British actor Stephen Tompkinson is to face trial next year after appearing in court today and denying a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for playing on-screen detective Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, now faces a jury trial due to start next May.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 16, in hospital after Derby city centre attack

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked in Derby city centre. Derbyshire Police said the attack took place outside Celtic House in Friary Street at about 01:30 BST on Saturday. The victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, the force added. Officers believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Scarborough Hospital sorry after man, 88, moved eight times

A woman has received an apology for the way her 88-year-old father was treated while in a North Yorkshire hospital. Angus Taylor's physical and mental health had deteriorated since his five-week stay at Scarborough Hospital, according to his family. Daughter Karen Banks said as well as suffering a fall from...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
778K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy