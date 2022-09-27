ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Slash
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night

The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game

The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#First Baseman#Mlb#The Oakland Athletics#Nl
Yardbarker

What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?

After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Shares Some Important Well Wishes

As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, several sporting events have been impacted. Of course, all of that takes a back seat when concerning what the people living in Florida and dealing with this dangerous storm are going through at the moment. People have had to evacuate their...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball

Fox NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy