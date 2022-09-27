Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Yardbarker
Carlos Correa challenges Twins to re-sign him: 'They've just got to come get it'
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Yardbarker
With one week remaining, what is the Brewers elimination number from Playoffs?
The Brewers just wrapped up a two game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division crown in the Brewers own ball park. This means that the only way the Crew can enter the play offs is as a wild card team. As...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?
After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Hager's heroics help Reno Aces capture Pacific Coast league championship
For the second time in franchise history, the Reno Aces are the Pacific Coast League champions. The Aces defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas, 6-2, on Friday night in Las Vegas, in front of 6,542 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark. Reno's Jake Hager smashed a three-run homer over the left-center field wall, capping a four-run second inning, and...
Yardbarker
Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals
Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Shares Some Important Well Wishes
As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, several sporting events have been impacted. Of course, all of that takes a back seat when concerning what the people living in Florida and dealing with this dangerous storm are going through at the moment. People have had to evacuate their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NFL reporter has great reaction to husband catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Fox NFL reporter Sara Walsh had a great reaction to her husband recovering Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run ball. Walsh’s husband is Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann. After Judge’s 61st home run ricocheted off the wall in front of the left field stands and into the bullpen, Buschmann caught it.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Fox Sports' Sara Walsh makes divorce joke after husband gave back Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
For a moment, Fox Sports reporter Sara Walsh thought she was about to come into some money. You see, Walsh's husband is Matt Buschmann — bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. After a handful of unlucky fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto whiffed at the chance to catch...
Comments / 0