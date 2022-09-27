Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
mprnews.org
St. Cloud bar owner gets 6-year sentence for arson scam
A federal judge on Friday sentenced a central Minnesota man to nearly six years in prison and ordered him to pay $3 million in restitution for burning down his St. Cloud bar as part of an insurance fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that on Feb. 17, 2020, Andrew Charles Welsh of...
St Cloud Superman Arrested On Two Charges
St Cloud's, one and only, St Cloud Superman aka John Fillah was arrested Thursday, September 15th by St Cloud Police for disorderly conduct and blocking an intersection. According to St Cloud Crime Watchers, Fillah was driving through St Cloud State's campus in his politically decorated vehicle yelling slurs and honking his clown horn at students, campus staff and St Cloud State University security officers..
mprnews.org
Bloomington police seize 24 pounds of fentanyl pills
Bloomington police say they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl from a man at a hotel in the city, in what they say is one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Marcus Trice with possession with intent to distribute...
Minnesota State Patrol seeks to boost number of female state troopers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is making a promise to hire more women in the role of troopers in the next several years.Col. Matt Langer will announce Friday morning that his agency is pledging to "increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030." The state patrol says women only account for 10 percent of its troopers right now, which it says is higher than the national average.The pledge is part of the 30X30 initiative, a nationwide push to increase the presence of women in law enforcement. Langer will formally make the announcement Friday at the Veterans Service Building in downtown St. Paul.
Southern Minnesota News
Jury convicts man in 2020 fatal crash near Courtland that took North Mankato man’s life
A jury has convicted a Chaska man in a fatal crash near Courtland that took the life of a North Mankato man. Steven Paul Hess, 38, was found guilty on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Aaron Lloyd, 23, died in the January 21, 2020, head-on collision on Highway 14.
Minnesota motorist’s vehicle bursts into flames after striking deer
A Minnesota woman driving north of Minneapolis hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said Wednesday. According to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. CDT about 10 miles of St. Francis, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The driver and...
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
Woman found dead inside Minneapolis home, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a women's death as a homicide after she was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the body of the 37-year-old victim was discovered inside a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
Police hunting carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods
Police are trying to identify a man responsible for a carjacking outside a Cub Foods, during which a 60-year-old father was shot while protecting his daughter. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Northtown Mall Cub Foods, with the masked man pictured above believed to be behind it.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
