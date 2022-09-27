Read full article on original website
First Responder Fatally Stabbed in Astoria, Suspect Arrested After Barricading Himself in Nearby Building: NYPD
A first responder was fatally stabbed in the Ditmars section of Astoria Thursday afternoon — and police have apprehended her alleged attacker after he barricaded himself inside a nearby building. The victim, 61, an on-duty Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) worker, was stabbed in the neck by a man at...
Queens Councilmembers Co-Sponsoring Bill to Abolish NYPD’s Gang’s Database
Three Queens Councilmembers are co-sponsoring a bill that would abolish the NYPD’s gang database. The bill, which is being co-sponsored by Queens progressives Tiffany Cabán, Julie Won and Shekar Krishnan, would end the database and prevent the police department from compiling a replacement. The NYPD’s gang database is...
Food Vendors Protesting at City Hall Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better
This article was originally published by The CITY on Sept. 29, 2022 By Tanaz Meghjani. Street vendors angry about a long delay and a broken process for receiving promised new permits on top of what they say is a sharp rise in ticketing marched outside City Hall on Thursday. The...
NYC Test Scores Drop in Math, Increase in Reading
Nearly half of New York City’s third through eighth graders passed their state reading tests last school year, while about 38% passed math, according to scores released by city officials Wednesday. The scores are the first measure of how students across the five boroughs have fared in reading and...
