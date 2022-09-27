ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens Councilmembers Co-Sponsoring Bill to Abolish NYPD’s Gang’s Database

Three Queens Councilmembers are co-sponsoring a bill that would abolish the NYPD’s gang database. The bill, which is being co-sponsored by Queens progressives Tiffany Cabán, Julie Won and Shekar Krishnan, would end the database and prevent the police department from compiling a replacement. The NYPD’s gang database is...
NYC Test Scores Drop in Math, Increase in Reading

Nearly half of New York City’s third through eighth graders passed their state reading tests last school year, while about 38% passed math, according to scores released by city officials Wednesday. The scores are the first measure of how students across the five boroughs have fared in reading and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

