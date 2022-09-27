Read full article on original website
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
clevelandcountyherald.com
Cats Feast on Cardinals’ Miscues for 51-0 Blowout Win
PINE BLUFF - Feasting on a buffet of Dollarway miscues from start to finish, the Rison Wildcats opened their 6-3 A Conference rate with a 51-0 blowout of the Cardinals last Friday night. Since the 'Cats and Cards became league foes in 2018. Rison has out scored Dollarway over their last five meetings by a wide margin of 230-2 I. Friday night's victory improved Rison to 4-0 on the season, while the struggling Cards remained winless after four outings. Rison has now recorded at least one shutout in 41 of the last 42 seasons. However, the Cardinals accomplished one thing that Rison's first three opponents could not do, and that Was keep the Wildcats' offense out of the end zone over the first 12 minutes. In their three non-conference games against Dumas, Bismarck and Dardanelle, the Rison offense scored touchdowns in the first quarter of each game. But when the 'Cat offense marched into the end zone on the first snap of the second period, the flood gates remained open the rest of the…
‘Lots of tears.’ I-30 Speedway owner says Saturday will be final race after six-decade run
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock will host its final race Saturday.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock could see 40s for the first time since April
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While morning temperatures in the 50s have given many of us a taste of fall weather, even cooler weather is on the horizon. Average morning low temperatures for this time of year are usually in the mid to upper 50s. Some below-average temperatures are likely Thursday morning.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cool and dry fall air has finally made its way into Arkansas. We’ve been treated to mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the low 80s with no humidity!. The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning. This is when parts of northern Arkansas could see temperatures drop into the 30s!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & mild this afternoon; still no rain for now
After a morning that started in the low 50s and even the low 40s in some places, temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 79°. It will be a chilly one tonight with temperatures falling back into the low 50s and upper 40s.
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Get ready for the coldest temperatures since April
MONDAY: Monday morning will be our first crisp morning since the brief taste of fall we saw two weeks ago. Most Arkansans will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and warm into the 80s. Low humidity and mostly sunny skies will make for very comfortable weather. There will be a breezy northwest wind of around 10 mph.
ksgf.com
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
Arkansas police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with mom
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher. Sylvia is currently in the custody of her mother, but on September 23, 2022, her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody. Deputies...
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
kuaf.com
John Waters Coming to Arkansas
John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Police: One dead, person of interest in custody in shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood
One person is dead and one person has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
