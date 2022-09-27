ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Cats Feast on Cardinals’ Miscues for 51-0 Blowout Win

PINE BLUFF - Feasting on a buffet of Dollarway miscues from start to finish, the Rison Wildcats opened their 6-3 A Conference rate with a 51-0 blowout of the Cardinals last Friday night. Since the 'Cats and Cards became league foes in 2018. Rison has out scored Dollarway over their last five meetings by a wide margin of 230-2 I. Friday night's victory improved Rison to 4-0 on the season, while the struggling Cards remained winless after four outings. Rison has now recorded at least one shutout in 41 of the last 42 seasons. However, the Cardinals accomplished one thing that Rison's first three opponents could not do, and that Was keep the Wildcats' offense out of the end zone over the first 12 minutes. In their three non-conference games against Dumas, Bismarck and Dardanelle, the Rison offense scored touchdowns in the first quarter of each game. But when the 'Cat offense marched into the end zone on the first snap of the second period, the flood gates remained open the rest of the…
RISON, AR
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cool and dry fall air has finally made its way into Arkansas. We’ve been treated to mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the low 80s with no humidity!. The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning. This is when parts of northern Arkansas could see temperatures drop into the 30s!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
SHERWOOD, AR
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
SHERWOOD, AR
John Waters Coming to Arkansas

John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
SHERWOOD, AR

