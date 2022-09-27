PINE BLUFF - Feasting on a buffet of Dollarway miscues from start to finish, the Rison Wildcats opened their 6-3 A Conference rate with a 51-0 blowout of the Cardinals last Friday night. Since the 'Cats and Cards became league foes in 2018. Rison has out scored Dollarway over their last five meetings by a wide margin of 230-2 I. Friday night's victory improved Rison to 4-0 on the season, while the struggling Cards remained winless after four outings. Rison has now recorded at least one shutout in 41 of the last 42 seasons. However, the Cardinals accomplished one thing that Rison's first three opponents could not do, and that Was keep the Wildcats' offense out of the end zone over the first 12 minutes. In their three non-conference games against Dumas, Bismarck and Dardanelle, the Rison offense scored touchdowns in the first quarter of each game. But when the 'Cat offense marched into the end zone on the first snap of the second period, the flood gates remained open the rest of the…

RISON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO