Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
actionnewsnow.com
'Arising Phoenix' sculpture pieced together with metal from Camp Fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - A Camp Fire survivor has pieced together an artistic tribute to his former hometown of Paradise. This summer he took it on the road to Burning Man in the Nevada desert where it was viewed by thousands of people. Robert Marzewski is best know by his nickname...
actionnewsnow.com
New CHIP homes being built in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire devastated the ridge, some people are beginning to rebuild their lives. More than a dozen volunteers out helping homeowners build four brand new homes in Paradise. The project is backed by the Community Housing Improvement Program, CHIP, USDA Rural Development...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
actionnewsnow.com
Gateway Science Museum's Benefit Gala returns on Oct. 8
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Gateway Science Museum’s annual Benefit Gala is making its return. This year’s theme is “Science Rocks: A Night at Gateway.”. Student clubs from Chico State will be at the event sharing demonstrations. There will be activities in the Starlit Garden. A live auction will be another activity at the event.
krcrtv.com
'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
mynspr.org
Stardust Revue aims for a brighter future for burlesque and drag in downtown Chico
Burlesque relies heavily on the art of the tease. Drag, the gender-bending art form, requires charisma and nerve. Combine them both, and the result is a splendid, sultry, and bold night out filled with salacious comedy known as The Stardust Revue. This Saturday, they headline Duffy’s Tavern for their Halloween-themed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Johnny Appleseed Days returns to Paradise this weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - The Johnny Appleseed Days are coming to Paradise this weekend, making it the 133rd year. The event that started in 1888 will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Terry Ashe Park in Paradise.
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway
CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
actionnewsnow.com
Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
River Valley High football game forfeited after members act out slave auction on video, district says
YUBA COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- A Yuba City high school football team’s Friday game has been forfeited as the district investigates a video that shows members acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said it received a copy of the recording showing members of the...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
actionnewsnow.com
California’s average gas price continues to rise, up 11 cents Friday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Rising gas prices show no signs of easing the average price of gas in California is $6.29 a gallon. That's up 11 cents from Thursday and nearly double the national average, which is $3.79. A Gas Buddy spokesperson says there are three main reasons for most recent...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to survey powerlines by helicopter in rural Butte, Glenn counties
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E says its crews will be surveying electrical equipment and nearby vegetation in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks to prevent potential wildfire risk. PG&E will use a helicopter equipped with Light Detection and Ranging sensors to evaluate powerlines and nearby trees...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College receives $3 million grant to support Latinx, low-income students
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte College announced that it received a $3 million grant to support Latinx and low-income students on Friday. The grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Butte College says it will fund the Center for Access, Support & Achievement...
Comments / 0