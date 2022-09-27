ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'

Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
Cinemablend

Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason

It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
E! News

Hilary Duff Reveals Which of Her Kids Will "Definitely" Follow in Her Footsteps

Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff has one talented toddler. The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
CMT

Jessie James Decker Pays Homage To Her Son During “DWTS” Elvis-Inspired Performance

Jessie James Decker is getting comfortable on the “Dancing With The Stars” ballroom floor. Season 31 is officially in full swing, and the “Should Have Known Better” singer has dominated Elvis Night. Decker and her partner Alan Bersten went head-to-head with their fierce competition and performed the foxtrot to “Trouble,” a 1958 classic penned by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.
SheKnows

This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you sleep. Not to mention, it’s an excellent hack for supple skin in all the right places.
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 cast on Instagram

As the second series of Too Hot To Handle Brazil introduces audiences to a new set of hot young Brazilian singles, let’s get to know them on Instagram. On Wednesday, the first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 dropped as audiences got to know the cast of singletons.
realitytitbit.com

Kris Jenner launched for snack cupboard when Kylie went into labour

We all know how close Kris Jenner and Kylie are and it seems mother knows daughter all too well. At the start of episode 2 of The Kardashians season 2, we got to see the moment the momager was told her daughter was going into labour – and her first call of action was pretty hilarious.
