Florida State

WMBF

Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph (120kph). It was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

PM Alexa News Briefing - Sept 29 2022

McMaster is urging South Carolinians to finalize their storm preparations and keep an eye on the forecast. The goats were removed from Goat Island at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk on Thursday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deploying to help hurricane victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team announced on Thursday that they are deploying to southwest Florida to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida shortly before 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. With winds up...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

South Strand emergency responders prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As Tropical Storm Ian approaches the state of South Carolina, first responders are taking action to prepare for the severe weather. That’s why The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department is telling people to avoid any flooded areas. “Do not walk in water that you...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in the Garden City area. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has been confirmed that at...
GARDEN CITY, SC
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#House#Democrats#Republicans
WMBF

Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area. PLEASE only send...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has been shaken up this week due to Hurricane Ian. Games scheduled for Friday have either been moved up to Wednesday and Thursday or pushed back until Monday. Check back to this page for final...
FOOTBALL

