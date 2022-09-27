ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Rivers singles out play of PJ Tucker on day 1 of Sixers training camp

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

CHARLESTON, S.C.–The Philadelphia 76ers convened for day 1 of training camp at The Citadel on Tuesday to begin preparing for what they hope will be a very successful 2022-23 season. With the talent they assembled on the roster, the team expects to be contending for a title in the coming season.

A big reason why they believe they can take the next step is the addition of PJ Tucker through free agency. Tucker was stolen away from the Miami Heat at the early outset of free agency as the Sixers were able to weaken an Eastern Conference opponent and also add toughness.

On day 1 of camp, coach Doc Rivers singled him out for his defense as well as his leadership on the floor.

“PJ stands out,” said Rivers. “Especially, defensively. When he’s on the floor, when he’s off the floor, it is night and day and that’s why we’re challenging guys because PJ’s not playing 48 minutes. Not just his defense. Just his talking and his knowledge. He came through the (Pat) Riley system, I came through the Riley system, so for him, defensively, it’s very easy to pick up everything. We need more of that from more people.”

In order for the Sixers to become one of the better defensive teams in the league, they are going to need more communication on that end of the floor. They will need guys to be getting in each other’s ears and being able to push each other.

That is where Tucker comes in to help Philadelphia be a better team on defense. He was a big factor in Miami being a great defensive team so the Sixers are expecting the same.

“It starts more with team defense than individual defense, and that’s where a PJ Tucker who’s a great talker, that immediately helps your team defense and that’s where everybody—he was so loud at one point, that on both ends, you could hear him down on the other end, but you couldn’t hear the guys on the end I was standing,” Rivers added. “To me, that can’t happen so that’s where we have to get better.”

FOX Sports

Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
