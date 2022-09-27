ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Is Trying To Appeal The Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict, But There’s Another Reason Why She May Owe Millions

By Erik Swann
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 338

Elizabeth Mitchell
3d ago

omg her again!! go to work, you have a large debt you need to pay for....focus on your child and for crying out loud get some help for your mental illness geez

Reply(35)
182
KillerBee5150
3d ago

She needs to let it go! As long as she keeps dragging it around and making it people's business he's going to act like he wants the money. If she just drops it, and lets it go away. He ain't going to ask her for that money! He don't need it! It's just principals.

Reply(22)
57
Fu Biden ck
3d ago

narcissistic abusers don't like to loose and they will do anything to hold on to the one they abused. True sickness is amber 💩

Reply(10)
96
Related
PopCrush

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT

Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Amber Heard
RadarOnline

‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Defamation Lawsuit#The New York Marine#General Insurance Company
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Her Ex Is Preventing Him From Communicating With His Half-Brother

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is enduring more hardships in the wake of the actress' untimely death. After the mom-of-two passed away in a fiery car crash last month, Homer, 20, went to court to try and gain control of her estate since she didn't have a will. Now, new documents show that he's having trouble talking to his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, because of Heche's ex, James Tupper.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Complex

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized

Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
U.S. POLITICS
RadarOnline

Six Time's A Charm! Kanye West Hires Melinda Gates' Attorney To Fight Kim Kardashian In $2.1 Billion Divorce

Ye - formerly known as Kanye West— has hired his sixth lawyer in his $2.1 billion divorce battle against Kim Kardashian, and this attorney has a track record of helping successful billionaires. The Donda rapper has obtained pitbull attorney Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cohen represented Melinda Gates in her $130 billion divorce against tech tycoon Bill Gates, and that's not all. The lawyer's other clients have included Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis, and more. However, there's a hiccup in Ye's plan. Cohen is in New York City and his...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Vanessa Paradis on Johnny Depp’s Non-Violent Nature

Amid all the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama, one person has remained relatively quiet. Of course, she’s always a little bit on the quiet side. She prefers to live her life outside the public life even though she’s a public figure. Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s ex and the mother of his two children, is not a woman concerned with airing her dirty laundry. She’s been mum since the beginning, staying out of the drama and simply enjoying her life. Of course, the entire trial and the ordeal with Amber Heard indirectly affect Paradis because it directly affects her children. However, fans want to know what Vanessa Paradis has been up to lately.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno’s Boss Laura Delgado Was Once Convicted of Tax Return Scam

An interesting backstory. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno’s real estate boss, Laura Delgado, was once convicted of a tax return scam, In Touch can confirm. According to documents obtained by In Touch from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons, Delgado was sentenced to 51 months in prison for filing $3.6 million in false tax returns in October 2014. Delgado was also ordered to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution to the government.
NORCROSS, GA
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Suggests Estranged Wife Should Get A Job As Divorce Heats Up

Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Smith, filed for divorce last month after six years of marriage, but the singer apparently isn’t interested in supporting her financially. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ne-Yo said she’d been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage” and claimed her earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.” Therefore, he didn’t see any reason why Smith shouldn’t seek employment to support herself and pay her own legal fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy