Spectrum Chemical Appoints Russell Kneipp as President and CEO, Names Randy Burg Co-Chairman
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, today announced the promotion of Russell Kneipp to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005429/en/ Russell Kneipp, President and CEO, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
Twenty7tec announces raft of new senior appointments
Leading mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec today announces that it has made a number of senior appointments following the acquisition of Bluecoat Software. Nathan Reilly has been appointed as Director of Customer Relationships, with responsibility for all existing customers across both the mortgage and wealth markets. Josh Skelding has been promoted...
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
David L. Richter Joins Atwell as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC – a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm – as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this newly-created role, Richter will work with Atwell’s senior management team to drive the strategic growth of the firm by leading the firm’s merger and acquisition efforts and strategic planning across all market sectors, regions, and offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005173/en/ David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
SP Industries Appoints Kevin Sutherby as New President
WARMINSTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- SP Industries, Inc (SP), a leading global provider of fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, lyophilizers, and laboratory equipment and supplies, has announced the appointment of Kevin Sutherby as its new President. Mr Sutherby is a seasoned executive with 15+ years’ experience leading global manufacturing companies, including senior leadership positions at Danaher and Fortive, and most recently as Senior Vice President at Lean Focus LLC, a consulting firm that assists clients in developing and implementing lean solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005598/en/ Kevin Sutherby, President, SP Industries, Inc. For a high-resolution image please contact davidr@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)
Deborah Prentice WIll Be the First American to Lead Cambridge University in England
Deborah Prentice, provost and the Alexander Stewart 1886 Professor of Psychology and Public Affairs at Princeton University in New Jersey, has been nominated to be the next vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge in England. She would be the first American to fill the top academic and administrative role at the university, among the world’s oldest, which was founded in 1209.
