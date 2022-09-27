Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
KLEM
Floyd Valley Healthcare Fundraiser
A fundraiser tied to the Iowa – Iowa State rivalry gained 700 dollars for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Siouxland. Here, Floyd Valley Healthcare CEO Dustin Wright presents the check to Kristie Arlt, Executive Director of Big Brothers/Big Sisters. To the left is Brooke Daane, Special Events Coordinator for BB/BS.
KLEM
Helen Arlene Vance
Helen Arlene (Parkinson) Vance, 96, of Le Mars, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center (Brentwood) in Le Mars surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Helen donated her body to the University of South Dakota Medical School.
KLEM
Tricia Griffioen – Citizen of the Day
Tricia Griffioen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, September 29 , 2022. Tricia is owner of Tail Trends. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLEM
Amanda Becker – Citizen of the Day
Amanda Becker is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, September 30, 2022. Amanda is a Teacher Associate at Clark Elementary School and is Le Mars Community School District September employee of the month. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Convenience Store Fire in Hull
There was a fire this morning at a convenience store in Hull. The fire was at the Casey’s General Store, located at the corner of US Highway 18 and County Road K52. Crews were called out around 7-30 am. The Sioux County Sheriffs Department said two employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed. The roads adjacent to the store were cleared for traffic around 10 am. Fire Departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley responded.
KLEM
Le Mars Volleyball Wins First Conference Game in Thriller Over SB-L
Le Mars volleyball defied the odds and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in four sets on Tuesday night on the road in Sergeant Bluff. The win was the first over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in MRAC play since the Bulldogs joined the conference, it was the first win over the Warriors since 2015, and it was the first win for the Bulldogs in MRAC play this season. Le Mars head coach Jessica Wolles was incredibly proud of her team’s effort in getting the win.
Comments / 0