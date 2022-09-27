Le Mars volleyball defied the odds and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in four sets on Tuesday night on the road in Sergeant Bluff. The win was the first over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in MRAC play since the Bulldogs joined the conference, it was the first win over the Warriors since 2015, and it was the first win for the Bulldogs in MRAC play this season. Le Mars head coach Jessica Wolles was incredibly proud of her team’s effort in getting the win.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO