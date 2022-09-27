Read full article on original website
Abandoned Illinois College Library Is Apparently Haunted
I never actually attended Illinois State University in Bloomington but I did spend a good amount of time down there in my early 20s. I had never heard of the ghost that apparently is hanging around a library that closed more than 40 years ago. The ghost in question is...
illinoisstate.edu
Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build at University Galleries
University Galleries of Illinois State University is presenting Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build through October 16, 2022. All events are free and open to the public. A Garden to Build presents new drawings, sculptures, photographs, and prints by Tucson-based artist Nazafarin Lotfi. Lotfi’s practice is rooted in her experiences of growing up in post-Revolutionary Iran and continuing her education and artistic career as an immigrant in the United States.
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
illinoisstate.edu
Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn to focus on civic engagement
The first Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn will be from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at Illinois State University’s Multicultural Center. The focus will be Civic Engagement in the Queer Community. The campus community is invited to attend. Lunch will be provided. Those interested should RSVP. Queer Coalition...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at groundbreaking of kid-designed playground
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the groundbreaking of a new, kid-designed playground at the Southern Hills Apartments community in Decatur. The playground is the result of combined efforts between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and KABOOM! to address local playspace inequity.
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: Ashers Bar & Grill
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A husband-and-wife team took the leap and opened their restaurant right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Not long after, a fire gutted their dream. But that hasn’t stopped them from dreaming again, serving up some awesome eats - now in a new city. Russell &...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
illinoisstate.edu
Experience Illinois State at Open House
Get a feel for campus and see if we might be the perfect fit for you. Fill out our form to learn more about becoming a Redbird and get the latest news from the Office of Admissions. Freshman Application Preparation. Getting ready to begin your college career starts long before...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
illinoisstate.edu
Apply as a Graduate Student
To be considered for graduate school at Illinois State, you’ll need a four-year bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a college or university that is accredited by the appropriate regional accrediting association. Deadlines. Application deadlines vary. Select your program from our list of options to view deadlines and...
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, October 4, 2022
R.C. McBride, WGLT, was elected to the NPR Board of Directors. Kathryn Sampeck, ANT, was awarded by the British Academy with a 2022 Global Professorship. The American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ American Democracy Project (ADP) announced the Extending Empathy Project will join the cohort of Civic Fellows for 2022-2023. The series of interdisciplinary instructional colloquia for faculty into a national, eight-part symposium that explores how to spark compassion. The team is from Illinois State University and includes Nathan Carpenter, Byron Craig, Stephen Hunt, and J. Scott Jordan.
starvedrock.media
La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects
Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
Illinois Basketball: Illini high on Andy Katz’s Power 36 rankings
Illinois basketball fans get to see the team on the floor for the first time on October 28. That date is one month from today, but it will be here before you know it. The Illini are poised to have a great 2022-23 campaign with a big offseason of turnover and reloading.
illinoisstate.edu
International Application Information
Illinois State University provides 160+ undergraduate and 90+ graduate degrees as well as Academic English and Pathway Programs. With such a variety of options, we are sure you will find the program that’s just right for you. Home. Admissions. Apply. International Application Information. Undergraduate Students. As an international undergraduate...
25newsnow.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be...
illinoisstate.edu
Redbird volleyball seniors aim to defend three-straight Valley titles
Moments before a serve earlier this season, outside hitter Sarah Kushner found herself in the front row alongside fellow Redbird volleyball seniors Kendee Hilliard ’21 and Nicole Lund. Kushner glanced back from the net at senior libero Kaity Weimerskirch, and with all four Illinois State seniors on the floor, Kushner smiled and exclaimed, “Senior power. Let’s go!”
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
starvedrock.media
Unbeaten Bruins And Tigers Hold Spots In State Football Rankings
It's status quo for area teams when it comes to this week's state football rankings. Despite moving to 5-0, Princeton stays at number 4 in the Class 3A Associated Press poll while St. Bede remains 7th in Class 1A. You can hear Princeton's next game Friday night at Sterling Newman on 99.3 WAJK while the Bruins Saturday afternoon game against Bureau Valley will be aired on 103.9 WLPO.
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
