Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.

PERU, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO