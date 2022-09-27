BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a record turnout for the 41st annual Bedford Centerfest that happened on Saturday. There was a lot of entertainment, live music, and more. "This was Minnie’s Travel Boutique‘s second time participating in the Bedford Centerfest festival in Central Virginia. Centerfest is a wonderful event to meet local business owners and the surrounding community. We always love to meet and greet and spread magic everywhere we go and this year was a huge hit. It is such an honor to spread the magic of Disney destinations to the Central Virginia area and every year we are always surprised at how well the Central Virginia Business Coalition works so hard to organize such an amazing event. Minnie’s Travel Boutique is very excited for next year’s Centerfest and hopes that those that are reading will come out and enjoy all the festivities everything is free fancy and fun!” Kristen Breedlove Minnie’s Travel Boutique said.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO