Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ 7 celebrates Hispanic History Month each Wednesday at 6 pmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
whee.net
Last Uptown Friday of season set
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza. Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate...
WSLS
Local weekend events canceled or rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, several local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall Festival...
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Angel Tree registration opens this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Roanoke is preparing to brighten Christmas for families in need with their famous Angel Trees. Registration to be an Angel Tree family opens this Saturday (Oct. 1) and ends on Oct. 21. Families must register online and provide proof of identification and household income.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
'Record turn out': 41st annual Bedford Centerfest event was a success
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a record turnout for the 41st annual Bedford Centerfest that happened on Saturday. There was a lot of entertainment, live music, and more. "This was Minnie’s Travel Boutique‘s second time participating in the Bedford Centerfest festival in Central Virginia. Centerfest is a wonderful event to meet local business owners and the surrounding community. We always love to meet and greet and spread magic everywhere we go and this year was a huge hit. It is such an honor to spread the magic of Disney destinations to the Central Virginia area and every year we are always surprised at how well the Central Virginia Business Coalition works so hard to organize such an amazing event. Minnie’s Travel Boutique is very excited for next year’s Centerfest and hopes that those that are reading will come out and enjoy all the festivities everything is free fancy and fun!” Kristen Breedlove Minnie’s Travel Boutique said.
Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley
GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County. If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge. Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film...
WSLS
Game of the Week: Highlanders shut out Knights during Rocking Chair face-off
SALEM, Va. – A tradition that was started back in 1996 still lives on 26 years later with James River and Glenvar playing for the Rocking Chair. It’s lived at Highlander Heaven since 2014, and the Knights were trying to change that on Friday night. The chair was...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg’s “Get Downtown” event canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Lynchburg has canceled its “Get Downtown” event due to inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Ian. The city says the event won’t be rescheduled. The cancelation was done with the safety in mind of vendors, entertainers and anyone who wanted to...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Glenvar, James River ready to renew Rocking Chair Rivalry
SALEM, Va. – We are halfway through the high school football regular season with the competition becoming fierce between district rivals. That’s true for our 1st and 10 Game of the Week as James River battles Glenvar. The winner of this Three Rivers District battle gets not a...
WSLS
William Byrd shuts out Cave Spring, 35-0
ROANOKE, Va. – The Knights have certainly impressed early on in this season: 4-1 overall. The entire Cave Spring community suffered a huge loss this week after the passing of an assistant coach, father, and friend to so many. It was a tough task for the Knights to play...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WSLS
Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84
ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
WSLS
Salem defeats Christiansburg during a rainy game, 6-0
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Remnants of Ian set the stage for a match with tough conditions under the Friday night lights in Christiansburg. The Spartans took the lead with a touchdown, and the Blue Demons had the chance to tie it up but didn’t quite make the connections they needed.
WSLS
Campbell County man wins $2M prize on lottery ticket
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One Campbell County man had luck on his side when he scratched off a lottery ticket Tuesday. James Mason, who works in construction, went to the One Stop Market in Altavista to redeem his winnings from a couple of other lottery tickets, according to the Virginia Lottery.
wfxrtv.com
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Comments / 0