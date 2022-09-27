ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Last Uptown Friday of season set

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza. Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local weekend events canceled or rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, several local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall Festival...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season

ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Lifestyle
WSET

'Record turn out': 41st annual Bedford Centerfest event was a success

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a record turnout for the 41st annual Bedford Centerfest that happened on Saturday. There was a lot of entertainment, live music, and more. "This was Minnie’s Travel Boutique‘s second time participating in the Bedford Centerfest festival in Central Virginia. Centerfest is a wonderful event to meet local business owners and the surrounding community. We always love to meet and greet and spread magic everywhere we go and this year was a huge hit. It is such an honor to spread the magic of Disney destinations to the Central Virginia area and every year we are always surprised at how well the Central Virginia Business Coalition works so hard to organize such an amazing event. Minnie’s Travel Boutique is very excited for next year’s Centerfest and hopes that those that are reading will come out and enjoy all the festivities everything is free fancy and fun!” Kristen Breedlove Minnie’s Travel Boutique said.
BEDFORD, VA
High School Football PRO

Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SALEM, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store

Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley

GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County. If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge. Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WSLS

Glenvar, James River ready to renew Rocking Chair Rivalry

SALEM, Va. – We are halfway through the high school football regular season with the competition becoming fierce between district rivals. That’s true for our 1st and 10 Game of the Week as James River battles Glenvar. The winner of this Three Rivers District battle gets not a...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

William Byrd shuts out Cave Spring, 35-0

ROANOKE, Va. – The Knights have certainly impressed early on in this season: 4-1 overall. The entire Cave Spring community suffered a huge loss this week after the passing of an assistant coach, father, and friend to so many. It was a tough task for the Knights to play...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local tennis legend, beloved teacher Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

ROANOKE, Va. – Carnis Poindexter, a local tennis legend who spent a lifetime coaching African American students, has died at the age of 84. Poindexter was born in Roanoke and started playing tennis his senior year in 1956 at Lucy Addison High School. After graduating college at Arkansas AM...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem defeats Christiansburg during a rainy game, 6-0

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Remnants of Ian set the stage for a match with tough conditions under the Friday night lights in Christiansburg. The Spartans took the lead with a touchdown, and the Blue Demons had the chance to tie it up but didn’t quite make the connections they needed.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Campbell County man wins $2M prize on lottery ticket

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One Campbell County man had luck on his side when he scratched off a lottery ticket Tuesday. James Mason, who works in construction, went to the One Stop Market in Altavista to redeem his winnings from a couple of other lottery tickets, according to the Virginia Lottery.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” Poindexter passed away

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news from the local sports scene as long time Roanoke City Public schools coach and educator Carnis Poindexter passed away last Wednesday at the age of 84. In 1964, “Mr. P” as he was affectionately known was the first African-American to win the newly integrated city-county tennis tournament.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE

