Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
Ian's latest track has it strengthening ahead of its next landfall
DALLAS — Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still bringing tropical storm strength winds along the eastern Florida coastline as well as heavy rain along Interstate 95 between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. The center of Ian has pushed off of the coastline. With the...
WFAA
In the News Now | Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
A look at the damage as Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida on September 29, 2022. How other states are helping, what to know about insurance policies and more.
WFAA
Yes, water was ‘sucked out’ of Tampa Bay by Hurricane Ian in phenomenon called ‘reverse storm surge’
Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The hurricane was one of the strongest to ever hit the United States, leading to widespread flooding and knocking out power to millions of Florida homes and businesses.
WFAA
WFAA reporter and former Florida resident Sydney Persing shares open letter after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida is known for its beauty. It’s beautiful beaches, sunsets and seashells. But nothing makes Southwest Florida more beautiful, I believe, than its people. I moved to Fort Myers in June 2019 for my first TV news gig. I was nervous. I’m sure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Ian now a 'post-tropical cyclone' will still bring rain and wind to the eastern U.S.
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Ian made it's 3rd and final landfall Friday afternoon in South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane with winds of up to 85mph. This is the first hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina since Matthew in 2016. Ian's other landfalls were in western Cuba...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Western Pennsylvania native now living in Florida shares Hurricane Ian plan with 11 News
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Many western Pennsylvanians have ties to the Florida coast, or have vacationed there before. Among those who recently moved there is Clare Westwood, formerly of Sewickley. Westwood is now living in Bonita Springs, Florida, just north of Naples, which is currently under a mandatory evacuation...
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
KFOR
When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida's Gulf Coast, canceling Biden rally and bringing Ron DeSantis his biggest storm test as governor
The Republican governor warned about "significant flooding" in Tampa, as well as power outages, fuel interruptions, and traffic backups in areas that are being evacuated.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
WFAA
The State Fair of Texas opens with a spotlight on the 'Treats of Texas
Visitors to the State Fair have always been drawn in by the food. This year is no exception.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
'An outright celebration' | North Texas organization hosts Texas Trans Pride event in Dallas
DALLAS — "Spread love, not hate." Those words came from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her show in the Rose Room at Dallas' Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, including Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
What’s the weather like in North Texas for the rest of the week & upcoming weekend?
Wednesday in North Texas will prove to be another warm day as September is winding down and the full fall month of October will take over.
Biden has called three Florida mayors — but not DeSantis — to talk about Hurricane Ian
"We are very focused on what the needs of Florida are right now," the FEMA administrator said. "We do not bring politics into our ability to respond to these disasters,"
WFAA
Fire! The Resurrection of Mr. Imagination
The State Fair of Texas is a great opportunity to visit all that Fair Park has to offer, and that includes an amazing exhibit at the African American Museum. Some 80 works by the late artist Gregory Warmack, known as Mr. Imagination, are on display and as you're about to see, it was amid the flames that he found his true fire.
Comments / 0