Florida State

WFAA

Ian's latest track has it strengthening ahead of its next landfall

DALLAS — Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still bringing tropical storm strength winds along the eastern Florida coastline as well as heavy rain along Interstate 95 between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. The center of Ian has pushed off of the coastline. With the...
Florida State
Key West, FL
KFOR

When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Z94

Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac

I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
WFAA

Fire! The Resurrection of Mr. Imagination

The State Fair of Texas is a great opportunity to visit all that Fair Park has to offer, and that includes an amazing exhibit at the African American Museum. Some 80 works by the late artist Gregory Warmack, known as Mr. Imagination, are on display and as you're about to see, it was amid the flames that he found his true fire.
DALLAS, TX

